Ink

April 10, 2017 7:49 PM

‘The Search for Everything’ brings John Mayer beyond gooey pop hits

By Bill Brownlee

Special to Ink

The rambling Grateful Dead anthem “Truckin’” and John Mayer’s gooey pop hit “Your Body Is a Wonderland” seem entirely incompatible. Yet Mayer has repeatedly proved that he’s equally adept at dispatching the wildly divergent songs. To paraphrase Walt Whitman: Mayer’s art is large, his music contains multitudes.

When songs from his 2001 debut album, including “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” made him a fledgling star, Mayer seemed like little more than an oversexed update of the light-rock heavyweight James Taylor. He’s since proved that he’s also a fine blues guitarist, a reliable purveyor of gauzy R&B and — perhaps most surprisingly — an estimable ringer in a prominent jam band.

Mayer joined Grateful Dead alumni on a Dead & Company tour in 2016. He thrived in the unlikely setting. Mayer’s immersion in the world of tie-dye T-shirts and noodle-dancing helped him get his mojo back. His career as a pop artist had been in an artistic slump. Potent new songs including the gentle soul groove “Still Feel Like Your Man” and the delirious trifle “Love on the Weekend” signal a gratifying return to form.

The Search for Everything tour is designed to appease his vastly different constituencies. Mayer will play a solo set, front a full band, and jam with bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Steve Jordan in a trio format at the Sprint Center on Friday.

Tickets to Friday’s Sprint Center concert are $36 to $96 in advance at sprintcenter.com.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Check out new food menu at Kauffman Stadium for the 2017 Royals season

Check out new food menu at Kauffman Stadium for the 2017 Royals season 1:28

Check out new food menu at Kauffman Stadium for the 2017 Royals season
Peek inside Boulevard Brewing's new visitor center and beer hall 1:18

Peek inside Boulevard Brewing's new visitor center and beer hall
Cuonzo Martin: 5:45

Cuonzo Martin: "Very exciting" three weeks

View More Video

Entertainment Videos