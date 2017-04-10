‘The Search for Everything’ brings John Mayer beyond gooey pop hits

The rambling Grateful Dead anthem “Truckin’” and John Mayer’s gooey pop hit “Your Body Is a Wonderland” seem entirely incompatible. Yet Mayer has repeatedly proved that he’s equally adept at dispatching the wildly divergent songs. To paraphrase Walt Whitman: Mayer’s art is large, his music contains multitudes.
When songs from his 2001 debut album, including “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” made him a fledgling star, Mayer seemed like little more than an oversexed update of the light-rock heavyweight James Taylor. He’s since proved that he’s also a fine blues guitarist, a reliable purveyor of gauzy R&B and — perhaps most surprisingly — an estimable ringer in a prominent jam band.
Mayer joined Grateful Dead alumni on a Dead & Company tour in 2016. He thrived in the unlikely setting. Mayer’s immersion in the world of tie-dye T-shirts and noodle-dancing helped him get his mojo back. His career as a pop artist had been in an artistic slump. Potent new songs including the gentle soul groove “Still Feel Like Your Man” and the delirious trifle “Love on the Weekend” signal a gratifying return to form.
The Search for Everything tour is designed to appease his vastly different constituencies. Mayer will play a solo set, front a full band, and jam with bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Steve Jordan in a trio format at the Sprint Center on Friday.
Tickets to Friday’s Sprint Center concert are $36 to $96 in advance at sprintcenter.com.
