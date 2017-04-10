After Hours: Crossroads jazz club is KC’s epicenter of cool

The modest storefront of the Green Lady Lounge at 1809 Grand Blvd. belies the scene that unfolds inside. A patron entering might be greeted with a floor buzzing from a vibraphone hammered by Peter Schlamb and the Electric Tinks in the downstairs lounge.
Upstairs, swarms of people order drinks, rub shoulders and jockey for a banquette or a table or even a spare inch of floor. And despite having no room to move, people find a way to bounce and dance as the first pounding notes of the Boogaloo 7 fill the room with a sound that’s loud like rock ’n’ roll but swings like big band and grooves like ’70s funk. There is a sense that this is the epicenter of the city.
After Hours is Christopher Smith’s photo column exploring Kansas City at night. Send story ideas to info@inkkc.com.
