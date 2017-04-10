Ink

April 10, 2017 12:39 PM

After Hours: Crossroads jazz club is KC’s epicenter of cool

Story and photos by Christopher Smith

Special to Ink

The modest storefront of the Green Lady Lounge at 1809 Grand Blvd. belies the scene that unfolds inside. A patron entering might be greeted with a floor buzzing from a vibraphone hammered by Peter Schlamb and the Electric Tinks in the downstairs lounge.

Upstairs, swarms of people order drinks, rub shoulders and jockey for a banquette or a table or even a spare inch of floor. And despite having no room to move, people find a way to bounce and dance as the first pounding notes of the Boogaloo 7 fill the room with a sound that’s loud like rock ’n’ roll but swings like big band and grooves like ’70s funk. There is a sense that this is the epicenter of the city.

After Hours is Christopher Smith’s photo column exploring Kansas City at night. Send story ideas to info@inkkc.com.

