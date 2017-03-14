Meet the Middlers: Anna Wise is a Grammy winner with a feminist message

Anna Wise has made feminism an eminent cause in her music. In February, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, who will perform at Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest in May, told National Public Radio:
“This is an important time for all women to feel proud and happy to be ourselves, exactly as we are, to love ourselves and truly listen to and love others. I hope this project is a testament to the strength and the power that women have when we work together.”
“This project” is “The Feminine: Act II,” the follow-up to 2016’s “Act I,” an EP that examined perceptions and attitudes toward women. “Act II,” released in February, picks up where its predecessor left off, including the song “Coconuts,” an ethereal, hypnotic mix of pop, electronica and R&B that encourages women to muster the strength to pursue their dreams, no matter the resistance they face.
Wise, a native of Brooklyn and an alumna of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, was introduced to the music world through Sonnymoon, a duo that trafficked in hypnotic compositions that fused pop, jazz, electronica and R&B, foreshadowing her solo material. She was drawn into the brighter spotlight by rapper Kendrick Lamar, who enlisted her as a collaborator and vocalist on several projects, including the track “These Walls,” which won a 2016 Grammy for best rap/song collaboration.
Anna Wise performs Thursday, May 4, at the Madrid Theater as part of Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest, opening for Lewis Del Mar and the Zipper Club.
Middle of the Map tickets
A variety of ticket options are available for the Ink’s Middle of the Map Fest, May 4-6: A three-day pass is $75, a three-day VIP pass is $125. A Thursday pass is $20. Friday and Saturday passes: $35 for general admission, $65 for VIP. Jason Isbell and De La Soul headline Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available now at middleofthemapfest.com.
Comments