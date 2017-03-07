A young family finds ‘subtle serenity’ in glamorous and rustic new home

Casey and Rachel Baker and their three kids were quickly outgrowing their downtown Overland Park home when on a whim, they put it on the market. It sold in 21 days.
They temporarily moved into a rental while they searched for the perfect place to start a new life. The couple looked at numerous communities in three counties for a flat parcel with easy access to the backyard and view of undeveloped prairie. They found it in the Piper area of Wyandotte County.
“It’s country, but we have neighborhood kids to play with,” Rachel Baker says.
Casey Baker lauds their builder, Cardinal Crest Homes, who worked with the couple from the beginning of construction. All choices were made using online confirmations so every detail was apparent to both parties.
Building new allowed the Bakers to customize an existing floor plan. They made trades that made sense for their family, such as opting for higher ceilings in the living room, forgoing a dining room, and taking space from the back office and pantry to augment the size of the kitchen.
They also got to select all the finishes, choosing to blend glamor and rustics, including shiny backsplash tiles and reclaimed wood on various surfaces.
The Bakers, who love going to the lake, wanted to capture a nautical feel with their decor, “but without the anchors or seashells,” Casey Baker says.
They achieved the look through light, happy colors on the inside and a deep navy on the outside.
“I’m not a beige person,” Rachel Baker says.
She has a natural eye for design, but she was not fully confident in making furniture purchases on her own. “We bought a couch that was too big in our first house,” she says. “It’s a big investment to buy furniture then not have it fit right.”
For this house, they sought help from Nest Interiors, who nailed casual elegance that can withstand a household of children and pets.
Rachel Baker was aiming for a look of “subtle serenity” in chaotic family life, and she’s proud of what she and Casey have accomplished.
“This house reminds me of vacation,” she says.
