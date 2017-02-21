After Hours: Hotel rooms become makeshift music venues for folk showcases

The Folk Alliance International Conference at the Westin Crown Center hotel brought new meaning to the phrase “intimate music venue.”
Fans sat on beds or the floor, crowded into corners and stuffed themselves behind dressers, often mere inches from performers.
As the jangle of guitars and cry of fiddles spilled from every room, hundreds of folk artists sang and strummed through Friday night into Saturday morning.
After Hours is Christopher Smith’s photo column exploring Kansas City at night. Send story ideas to info@inkkc.com.
