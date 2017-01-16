Light and bright juicery beckons in Brookside

Last January, when Robin Krause visited a gym along 63rd Street in a booming area of Brookside, she intended to partner up as a nutrition coach — until her attention was diverted elsewhere. Her eyes zeroed in on a modern A-frame-type structure across the street, a tiny outpost of midcentury design with 1960s-era metalwork still affixed to the facade.
“I saw this super, super cool building, and knew I would open another juicery,” says Krause, who has experience in the biz as a silent partner of the Filling Station.
So the landlord, Butch Rigby, did some work on the interior, and Krause’s contractor husband built counters, shelves and tables out of lumber from trees killed by Colorado blue beetles. She opened Unbakery and Juicery at 634 E. 63rd St., becoming one of several independent businesses marking a renaissance of East 63rd Street between Oak Street and Troost Avenue.
“It’s clean and minimalist, with pops of color from the juice,” Krause says of her space.
And from the plants, which thrive in the sun-lit space. This winter, Krause’s husband will build in booths with shelf space for even more plants. “I plan on making it a little greenhouse,” Krause says.
But Unbakery doesn’t sell plants; it specializes in organic, healthful food and beverages. It offers a bevy of colorful, flavorful drinks made fresh by cold press three times a week, along with tonic waters and almond milk made daily. It also purveys salads, wraps, parfaits, protein balls and desserts.
Krause differentiates her business from other juiceries with her holistic coaching. She helps people suffering from ailments such as allergies, inflammation, obesity, irritable bowel syndrome and even cancer to achieve proper nutrition and alleviate symptoms.
Additionally, she has created a product line of mugs and bottles, as well as custom tea blends. She also sells other fine goods, including EB Leatherworks wallets, oils and lotions, and handmade pots.
Krause works the shop daily, except Sunday, and also has six staffers that she calls her “backbone.” “It’s an easy business, but it’s a lot of work,” she says.
A self-described serial entrepreneur, she is adding more to her plate soon, with a full clean-eating restaurant concept in the works. After that, she may move on to something else, but not without an eye on a healthy lifestyle.
“I have so many creative business ideas, I want to do all of them,” she says. “There’s always room for growth and knowledge. I always want to be learning and teaching people how to be happier and healthier.”
If you’re interested in Krause’s holistic coaching, email her at unbakeryandjuicery@gmail.com.
“Office Space” spotlights interesting workspaces in the Kansas City area. Know someone with a unique office? Email info@inkkc.com.
