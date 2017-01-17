Meteoric rise includes Sprint Center stop for earworm-y the Lumineers

Selections by the Lumineers claimed the top two spots in a top songs of 2016 poll conducted by Kansas City radio station 90.9 the Bridge earlier this month. “Ophelia” and “Cleopatra,” typically ingratiating folk-rock songs on the Denver band’s second album, have helped catapult the trio’s popularity into the stratosphere.
It’s heady territory for a band that appeared at the intimate Riot Room in Westport less than four years ago. The group’s rapid ascent has come at a cost. The Lumineers have accumulated legions of extremely vocal detractors, almost certainly motivated by hearing the band’s inescapable stomp-and-shout breakout hit “Ho Hey” a few dozen times too many.
The band’s winsome music belies the animosity it generates. Gentle and forthright, songs like “Slow It Down” are as threatening as down pillows. The Lumineers’ knack for creating soothing songs that serve as mellow panacea during rocky times is a key to its enormous popularity.
Fashion-conscious cynics who wouldn’t ordinarily attend a Lumineers concert might buy tickets to catch the opening acts. Critically acclaimed violinist and songwriter Andrew Bird headlined the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland last April. The highly touted Margaret Glaspy will open Tuesday’s show with a set of hyperintelligent indie-rock.
Tickets to the Tuesday, Jan. 24, performance at the Sprint Center are $27.50-$57.50 in advance at sprintcenter.com.
