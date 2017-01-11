Best of the Week: U.S. Figure Skating, Chiefs, MLK celebration + more

More events
Jan. 11-29: “My Old Lady,” Kansas City Actors Theatre @ H&R Block City Stage Theater
12-14: Adam Ray @ Kansas City Improv
12: Ailey Trio @ Gem
12: Casey Donahew Band with Mike Ryan @ Uptown
12-14: Eddie Ifft @ Stanford’s Comedy Club
12: Lloyd and J. Holiday @ VooDoo
12-15: Mid-America RV Show @ Bartle Hall
12-29: “Photograph 51” @ Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
13: Barenaked Ladies @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
13-15: Kansas City Symphony, “Geller plays Bartók plus Dvořák’s Fifth” @ Kauffman Center
13: Sam Burchfield with Barnaby Bright @ Uptown
14: Frank Werth with Randy Stockum’s Spinout Band @ VooDoo
14-Aug. 20: “Over the Rainbow: Toys from the Land of Oz” @ National Museum of Toys and Miniatures
15: Runa @ Kansas City Irish Center
17: Harriet Lerner will appear for her book “Why Won’t You Apologize?” @ Unity Temple on the Plaza
