KC’s November Project ‘tribe’ bonds during pre-dawn workouts at Liberty Memorial

In the dark of dawn each Wednesday, a group of warriors meets at the Liberty Memorial, beneath the Flame of Inspiration.
Standing watch over them are four guardian spirits carved into the 217-foot monolith: Honor, Courage, Patriotism and Sacrifice.
The warriors belong to the Kansas City tribe of November Project, a fitness movement launched in Boston in November 2011 by Northeastern University rowing teammates Brogan Graham and Bojan Mandaric.
Graham and Mandaric’s original idea was to stay in shape over the cold winter months while building community among like-minded people of all fitness levels. The free outdoor fitness program gets people moving, having fun and talking to one another. Motivation comes in the form of hugs and high-fives.
Five years later, there are November Project “tribes” in 32 cities worldwide, all formed from a mix of couch potatoes and triathletes.
The tribe that meets at Liberty Memorial every Wednesday at 5:29 and 6:29 a.m. was formed last year by John Kohler, a 36-year-old runner from Olathe who works in car finance by day.
Kohler ran the Boston Marathon in 2013, the year a terrorist bombing killed three people and injured at least 264. Kohler was not injured, but after the bombing he connected with other race participants through social media and noticed many of them tagging “November Project” workouts.
It seemed to Kohler that since Kansas City has a reputation for being warm and friendly, but not necessarily for being big on fitness, that the November Project would be a good fit.
When Kohler found out there wasn’t a November Project tribe in Kansas City, he decided to start one himself, which he did in 2015.
“Making our city an even better place to live by bringing our community close and giving folks a reason to get out and moving year-round for free seemed like a win across the board,” he says.
The crowd was small at first, usually under 10 participants. Even now, a year later, the 5:29 a.m. session often doesn’t draw more than 10. The 6:29 a.m. session can bring in as many as 70 participants, depending on the weather.
But if someone says they’re going to be there, they’d better be. Kohler says the KC tribe takes verbal commitments seriously.
“When someone commits to showing up in person or on social media and they break that commitment, we definitely give them a hard time next time we see them,” he says.
A typical workout lasts 25 to 35 minutes and includes several laps around the memorial, many trips up and down the stairs, and at least five minutes of what Kohler calls “burnout,” meaning sprinting or an intense ab workout. They also incorporate body-weight exercises such as squats and lunges, burpees and both traditional and “high five” push-ups, done with a partner.
One woman who has consistently shown up from the beginning is Tatsiana “Tanya” Khvitsko of Shawnee.
Khvitsko, 26, immigrated to the United States from Belarus eight years ago. She was born four years after neighboring Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear meltdown, and as a result of the radiation, is missing half of each leg and several fingers.
Though she wears prosthetic legs, she’s a devoted runner with an optimistic attitude. She works as a public relations specialist at Knit-Rite, a local company that manufactures prosthetic and compression socks.
Kohler calls her amazing, inspiring — one of the most positive individuals he has ever met.
“She’s really what we’re all about,” he says.
When Kohler asked Khvitsko if she would co-lead Kansas City’s November Project group with him, she wasn’t sure what to say.
“I was hesitant, honestly,” she says. “Because I have no legs and no fingers, and trying to be a leader of people who are fully developed …” She trails off, laughing.
“I just remember being nervous about people staring at me,” Khvitsko says. “I remember wondering if they’d accept me. But they hear me cheering them, supporting them, actually coaching them and having fun.”
She adds, “They’re loud, crazy, fun — and I’m the loudest.”
During a recent cold, rainy 5:29 a.m. session, Khvitsko leads a group of seven through a warm-up. Kohler hasn’t arrived yet because he’s just finished running across the entire state of Kansas — 435 miles in 11 days — to raise money for SocialHeart, a Kansas City nonprofit that supports several local charities.
Khvitsko, who wears a gray North Face jacket and her blond hair pulled back with a wide cloth band, lays out the rules to the group: “Have fun, be crazy, be wild. If you have to go potty …”
She points down the long, steep hill: “Run to Union Station.”
Before taking off through the dark, the three women and four men bounce in place on the wet pavement, repeating after Khvitsko, “Ha! Hey! Ha! Woo!” one loud syllable at a time, until they all shout “Good morning!” in unison to the still-sleeping city below.
When Kohler emerges out of the darkness in an orange windbreaker with “November Project” stenciled in black across the chest, the group pauses briefly to congratulate him on his run. Khvitsko encourages everyone to give him a hug.
Moments later, Khvitsko shooes the group down Liberty Memorial’s wide stairs to begin the workout and asks Kohler if he needs any help. The two friends roll their eyes and snort like it is an old joke between them: the legless woman asking the long-distance runner if he needs assistance on the stairs.
But Khvitsko runs 5Ks, 10Ks and half marathons and was profiled in Runner’s World magazine in April 2015. Around that same time frame, she was also featured in the UK’s Daily Mail and the New York Post for her competitive bodybuilding.
This positivity, this flying in the face of obstacles, must be what Kohler meant when he said Khvitsko embodies what November Project is all about.
Dustin Stock, 36, is Kohler’s business partner and longtime friend. He has been going to the 6:29 session since November Project kicked off last year. He calls Khvitsko a “character” and says that she makes him carry her down the stairs every Wednesday.
“She doesn’t need help, she just doesn’t want to do it,” Stock says.
Stock, who drives 35 minutes from his home in Bucyrus, says November Project’s camaraderie is what motivates him.
“We’re all good friends,” he says. “We know each other, hang out, make sure we show up, especially on the rainy days.”
The calls and texts start rolling in pretty fast when he misses a session.
Stock says “there’s no particular person who shows up” to November Project workouts. “There’s retired military, active military, self-employed individuals, highly motivated career-oriented people — the whole spectrum.”
One of November Project’s goals, after all, is that people of all fitness levels, from varying backgrounds, can come together as a community with the goal of getting fit.
Kohler says of the varied group, “I think it makes you appreciate people; the story behind who they are, where they come from.”
That empathy extends beyond Wednesday morning workouts.
“Maybe in your regular day, when you go get a cup of coffee and somebody cuts in front of you, or you’re on the road and somebody swerves — maybe you look at it a little differently than you would normally,” Kohler says.
Kohler and Khvitsko are serious athletes, but they don’t want that to intimidate November Project newbies.
“I’d hope that people aren’t deterred by the fact that we’re runners,” he says.
Khvitsko tries to clarify: “We’re not the fastest or slowest … We’re just …”
And Kohler finishes the thought: “Us. That’s it. We want all fitness levels.”
A few participants look winded as they round the corner under one of Liberty Memorial’s giant sphinxes, but for the most part, they seem happy to be there. The runners encourage the walkers and make a point to leave no tribe member behind.
“We strive to use fitness and exercise to connect people face to face, high five by high five, hug by hug, in a sometimes disconnected world,” Kohler says.
The sky is just beginning to go from black to gray as Kohler and Khvistsko send the tribe back along the Great Frieze for a quick sprint before they start calisthenics.
“Just maybe,” he says, “that makes Kansas City a better place for us all.”
Contact Anne at akknigg@gmail.com or @annekniggendorf.
If you want to join in
Kansas City’s November Project group meets for workouts at 5:29 a.m. and 6:29 a.m. Wednesdays at the Liberty Memorial. Workouts are rain or shine. It’s free to join and all fitness levels are welcome. For more information, go to november-project.com/kansas-city or go to facebook.com/novemberprojectkc.
