Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, October 30, 2017

AccuWeather

October 30, 2017 4:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Everyone will have plenty to talk about while hanging out near the water cooler today. Your best strategy is to listen, but keep your opinions to yourself. Don't reveal your plans or personal business, as not everyone is really your friend. If you must bare your soul, do it with someone you can trust completely.

Lucky Number

888

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Those of you who are working hard to keep your relationships healthy should note some improvements today; important relationships are particularly helped by this transit. The Moon spins through Pisces and your eleventh house of friends, hopes and wishes, urging to express some of your creative potential. A passionate evening with the one you love is a perfect outlet for this energy.

Lucky Number

785

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon is touring your tenth house of fame and honors today. This gives you an opportunity to be in the public eye in some way. Use the energy to your best advantage. Your closest relationships may prove to be challenging. This is a time of great growth for you but it may simply feel like a headache and a hassle. Be open to messages the Universe is trying to send you... Just remember that the inner changes you make are the ones that will make the biggest difference.

Lucky Number

888

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon is in sensitive Pisces and is touring your ninth house of spirituality, travel and cultural pursuits. As healing Jupiter and intuitive Neptune are receiving beautiful aspects, you've got a strong faith in the good of humanity right now and may receive spiritual or cultural upliftment.

Lucky Number

696

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

A moment of rest will do you good today... take some time out to count your blessings. Many of you will experience moments of deep insight and clarity as the Moon passes through your eighth house of sex, money, and power. The eighth house is one of the psychic houses and can put you in touch with the mysteries of life and death. You have a sharp instinct for other people's problems and how to help them make the most of what belongs to them.

Lucky Number

115

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your focus is on relationships today as the Moon passes through your seventh house of committed partnerships. It's likely that understanding your spouse or partner's feelings is more important to you now. Hopefully you realize that there really are no absolute answers to many of the questions you ask, because the answer still lies within. One of the things we can be certain of is that some things will always remain a mystery.

Lucky Number

704

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Healing moments can be found during this hectic day; take time out to smell the roses as the Moon moves through your sixth house of health and service. You may have a lot of work to accomplish but you won't be much use to anyone if you run yourself into the ground. Take time to enjoy your meals and make time for a stroll in the park this evening.

Lucky Number

489

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Your appetite for pleasure may outsize your ability to afford personal delights... you need to curb spending if you find you cannot meet your monthly payments. Some Scorpions may find that the very things they love seem to disagree with their value system. Either your value system is outmoded or your conscience is telling you it's time to clean up your act.

Lucky Number

318

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Internal and emotional pressure may be intense and you could find yourself with a short fuse - try not to bite anyone's head off. Most Archers are feeling the strain as Saturn takes a long turn through your sign... the 'hard to pin down, eternal child' reputation some know you by, may be changing in favor of a more serious you.

Lucky Number

445

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Those travelling should watch their step as accidents are likely to happen today. It may be because you are unfamiliar with the territory or simply because someone else isn't paying attention... you'll have to stay on your toes to avoid trouble. Emotional communication will be the hallmark of your day. You're able to express how you feel beautifully. Avoid getting sucked into someone else's drama.

Lucky Number

586

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Some pressure is evident so if you are having money troubles, stay away from friends who urge you to spend. Don't become hypnotized by issues of self-worth and money. This is a good time to look over your budget, your values, and your priorities. If they are compatible and complementary, everything should be falling in place nicely. If not... well... it may be time to face reality.

Lucky Number

613

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The sensitive Moon glides through your sign, making you acutely aware of your emotions. An intuitive sign to begin with, now you'll be more in touch with your feelings than usual. It is definitely a good day for soul care.

Lucky Number

516

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

    President Donald Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C.

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit
Broncos at Chiefs: Game preview with Terez Paylor's analysis, prediction 1:52

Broncos at Chiefs: Game preview with Terez Paylor's analysis, prediction
Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

View More Video