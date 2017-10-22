Horoscopes for Sunday, October 22, 2017

Aries
If you must travel for business or if you want to travel for pleasure, now is the time for the Ram to hit the road. Be sure to find a way to put spice into your life. The troops are gathering, as mighty Mars marches into your house of others, inclining you to work in tandem over coming weeks. Keep your temper, as confrontations can flare.
Lucky Number799
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Dreams may be very revealing, especially about your own motivations. if you find yourself repeating destructive behavior patterns, now is the time to break them. As Mars moves to Libra, there's a lot to do and you're focused on getting every little task done. You'll take on more projects and duties, busy, busy. You may seem scattered, but you want to be busy, otherwise the idle energy will turn into anxiety. Avoid getting into arguments with co-workers, and take extra care in the workplace.
Lucky Number798
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
You and a partner or mate may disagree strongly while you are in public, but try not to create a scene! You'll be called on to handle more responsibility. Macho Mars brings action and ego to your sex life. Creative juices flow and romantic notions are sure to get physical in weeks to come. You'll be called on to handle more responsibility... accept this with grace. There will be untold karmic rewards for you in the future.
Lucky Number191
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
With the Moon in your sixth house of health and service, you should be the model of compassionate care. Tending to those you are responsible for, including your pets and plants, is a pleasure today. If you have been eating junk food and putting off your exercise routine, this is the perfect day to get back on track. Mars moves into Libra for six weeks, marking a new beginning, a new business venture or achieving a physical goal. This is a time to put your plans in motion. Avoid angry domestic scenes.
Lucky Number318
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
You may be under creative or financial pressure today; take a few deep breaths to avoid biting anyone's head off. You may be frustrated, but rest assured this too shall pass. As Mars moves to Libra, your ideas are energized and you will become very creative over the weeks ahead. Do not get impatient if others can't keep up the pace. Check the condition of your car or your business equipment and make repairs or replacements in weeks ahead.
Lucky Number978
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
You may need to do some household repairs, but you can involve your loved ones in the process. If a coat of fresh paint is needed, invite your friends and family over to help. A painting party complete with beer and pizza helps the work seem like play. Whether you stay indoors or go out today, it's time to do something with your tribe. Mars entering Libra urges action on debts, assets, and income. You'll be keen in weeks ahead to boost the coffers; working overtime, an extra job, or whatever is needed to earn money.
Lucky Number404
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
Enjoy the company of your neighbors or siblings today - word games and board games could prove to be fun! Libran writers may find that the muse is with them as creativity is heightened. As always when the Moon is travelling through your house of communication, it's a good time to touch base with your loved ones. As Mars dives into your sign, the cosmic pressure increases your competitive spirit and inspires you to be more aggressive, even physically combative, than usual.
Lucky Number798
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
With the planetary forces at odds, you may have differences with your friends today. The love of money is the root of all evil, and today you may wish you had never heard of the stuff. It's only worth what it can buy, and we all know it can't buy love or happiness. Don't compromise what you value. As mighty Mars moves into Libra, the pressure from behind the scenes also grows. You'll need to investigate and develop inner strengths in the weeks ahead, overcoming the deep conditioning that we all suffer from in one way or another.
Lucky Number185
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
The Moon moves into Sagittarius, giving you more energy than you have had in a while. It's a good time to go out and play; if the weather allows, get out there and let off steam. Enjoy this sunny day, because whatever the weather outside, you have a glow coming from inside. As Mars energizes your goals, don't lose patience if things get too hectic or don't go as planned. What is really making you happy? Go for what you want, and get rid of what you don't .
Lucky Number143
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
The Moon cruises through your twelfth house of solitude, urging you to seek deep reflection today, Capricorn. Your intuition is strong while the Moon and Mercury harmonize, enabling you to look below the surface. Good opportunities come in your career in weeks ahead, thanks to Mars moving into Libra, but do not lose your temper with the boss. You'll do better to work harder and raise the stakes!
Lucky Number632
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
The Cosmos favors short-term projects at the moment. If you have the luxury of relaxing with your friends and family, do so and if there's work to be done, do it together while listening to your favourite music, and order pizza and beer afterwards. Try to enjoy simple moments of pleasure that are within your grasp now. Mars boosts your energy for anything cultural in weeks ahead, so get out those travel books and start learning a foreign language.
Lucky Number644
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Public opinion may weigh heavily on you, but you'll do well with superiors as the Moon moves through bold Sagittarius, your house of career and status. As Mars moves to Libra, you could take something old and make it new again. You have the energy to get to the core of any matter. You can pick up on the little things that people do and say, allowing you to make quicker judgments You can have disputes with a business partner or spouse over joint finances. You might want to be the one in control of the situation, but total dominance won't help.
