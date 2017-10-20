Horoscopes for Friday, October 20, 2017

Aries
The Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power, adding a note of intensity to the day. By evening, you may find yourself at odds with a friend or partner over money, resources, or values. With fortunate Jupiter and clever Mercury on your side you hold all the cards, but it won't hurt you, or cost you a thing to be generous and forgiving....
Lucky Number889
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
The Moon, fortunate Jupiter and clever Mercury encourage you to spend more time with your partner, so make room in your life for closeness. Many Bulls are undergoing changes so you'll need to pay attention to your own emotional responses if you want these changes to be positive.
Lucky Number474
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Intuition opens up as the psychic Moon and sensitive Neptune dance. Stay calm and cool, and you will get the job done! You'll be ready to spend some time in your cave this evening. There is nothing wrong with curling up in bed with a good book or even turning in early after a long, hard day.
Lucky Number830
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Your creative powers should be reaching a peak today as the Moon moves through Scorpio and your fifth house of romance and creativity. Place fresh flowers in your work area; you'll be inspired by natural beauty. Those of you in romantic relationships will enjoy the little things today... send love notes and meet your sweetheart for lunch.
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
You might feel like more of a homebody than usual, as the Scorpio Moon moves through your fourth house of home and family. This is a good time to stay at home (if you can) and count your blessings. Don't covet what you don't have - envy is only negative, never positive. Instead, work out why you are envious and take steps to make it happen for you.
Lucky Number720
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
The Moon moves through Scorpio and your third house of communication, bringing lots of news your way. Your psychic faculties may be stimulated, so expect to find yourself reading between the lines for the real story. Unfortunately, many will tend to imagine slights and insults now... if someone is unkind, try to assume they are simply having a bad day.
Lucky Number350
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
The Moon travels through Scorpio and your second house of personal finances today, forming a beautiful aspect to fortunate Jupiter and wise Mercury. You seek to expand your economic or business interests. One thing you can expect is a lot of advertising, and you find yourself placing or responding to advertisements or direct-mail. International communications may also be part of your scenario.
Lucky Number761
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
The Moon travels through Scorpio and your first house of personality today, helping you to get into high gear. You'll ooze charm, so don't hesitate to ask for what you want. Express yourself with confidence, even in the face of opposition. There may be hurdles to overcome, but with classic Taurean persistence you can reach your goals.
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
Slow down as the Moon moves through secretive Scorpio and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, marking the beginning of your lunar low cycle. This is the perfect time to leave work early and see a movie... a little escape never hurt anyone. Recharge your spiritual batteries by spending time doing what you want to do!
Lucky Number641
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
It's not a good idea to mix friends and money as the Moon clashes with Saturn in your houses of friendship and institutional matters. You can enjoy your friends and you can be successful behind the scenes; the key is not to mix the two if possible. Romantic relationships may be under pressure today; be on guard against needless power struggles.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
The Moon moves through Scorpio and your tenth house of career and reputation, starting the day off on a tense note. It seems everyone wants something and they want it yesterday... don't crack under the pressure. You have a marvellous weekend to look forward to, so hold your head up high. There is much to do, but you are up to the challenge!
Lucky Number398
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
You can make progress in your personal goals as the Moon activates your life-ruler Jupiter in your ninth house of education and adventure. Aim high as you plan to take the next step in your life, whether it is enrolling in a college course or learning about a different culture. The more you allow for growth in your life, the more you will have to show for it.
Comments