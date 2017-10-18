Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Aries
The Moon in Libra and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships is urging you to make quality time for two. Tonight can be especially romantic, so put this energy to good use. Even if you haven't got any money to spend, an evening under the waxing moon can be very inspiring! Take a walk in the moonlight if the night is clear.
Lucky Number920
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Turn over a new leaf in health matters as the Moon encourages good habits today... but this time, stick with it! It is so easy for you to get started and then slack off after a week or two... this time, commit yourself to a lifestyle change. Put down those cigarettes, put on your walking shoes and say hello to a healthier you.
Lucky Number234
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
You should be feeling better as the Moon dances in Libra and your fifth house of pleasure today. Just make sure you catch up on all your work before you go out to play! Tonight can be delightful for Geminians prancing under the Libran moon, so grab a partner and join the party. Again, be certain you have tied up all your loose ends before leaving the office... any mistakes will be obvious soon.
Lucky Number629
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The Moon enters Libra and your fourth house of home and family today, reminding you of your past and your personal roots. This is a wonderful time to take a trip down memory lane, especially with an older member of the family. Get as much family history from those who lived through it while you still have the chance.
Lucky Number587
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Go ahead and indulge in a little something today - you've been working hard enough lately and you deserve it! The Moon enters Libra and your third house of communication this evening, urging you to get out and socialize. Siblings and neighbors will be wonderful company, so consider them when you make plans for entertaining.
Lucky Number563
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
You will need to concentrate as the Moon moves through your second house of finances, but it may be difficult. You may have trouble focusing on the tasks at hand; socializing and daydreaming are much more appealing this morning. You may be receiving unwanted psychic impressions, so try to keep your work area calm and peaceful. Dreams you had last night may continue to run through your mind. Write them down for further analysis if they continue to haunt you.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
The Moon dancing in Libra and your first house of personality makes you the star of the show today. In the lead up to tomorrow's New Moon you'll really be ready to go. If someone asks you out you'll be delighted to join in the fun. With the Moon conjunct Venus in your sign it may be hard to stop you!
Lucky Number691
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Don't be surprised if you have strange dreams now; subconscious issues tend to come to the surface when the Moon transits your twelfth house. Many Scorpions will also experience psychic phenomena at this time... as grounded as you are, sometimes it isn't just your imagination. Pay attention to your intuition as it is not likely to lead you down the wrong path.
Lucky Number352
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
This is a wonderful day for social activity so why not meet your friends for lunch? Often we take our pals for granted and then before you know it, so much time has gone by that we feel awkward making the call. Go ahead and reach out to your friends and let them know how much you really do appreciate them.
Lucky Number280
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
The Moon in Libra activates your house of career and status. Functions this evening are of a public nature or involve social interaction with co-workers. You'll need to be on your best behavior, just in case any busybodies are watching. Of course you are free to have fun, but sometimes we all need to be extra conscious about boundaries when socializing.
Lucky Number864
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
The Moon enters Libra and your ninth house of travel and adventure, making you want to avoid boredom at all costs. Find a way to go on a journey, even if it is only a journey of the mind. The Internet and bookstores are wonderful places to begin, so find time to visit one today. This is a day for pleasure; enjoy it while it lasts.
Lucky Number515
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
Information and ideas enhance your intellectual endeavors and boost your status. You'll be in the right place at the right time with the right information. Ideas may be dramatic and grandiose, but they have their place in the scheme of things. Avoid overconfidence and being out of touch with reality. A favorable outcome is possible.
