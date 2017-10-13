Horoscopes for Friday, October 13, 2017

Aries
Many Rams will be creatively inspired, despite the date, as the Moon sashays into Leo, your fifth house of romance and creativity. Make love, not war, and greet the day with a positive outlook. It may be hard to get down to business, so don't try too hard. Natural playfulness and spontaneity is the way to go today.
Lucky Number133
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Although you may be less inclined to share what is on your mind, this is a good day for personal reflection. Career issues raise their heads, so go ahead and analyze the events of the past few weeks. More sociable Bulls will want to continue the conversation with others; this is fine, so do what comes most naturally to you.
Lucky Number803
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
The Moon meets up with Ceres in your third house of communications today, giving you sudden flashes of insight. You may be having very strong psychic impressions now, so pay attention to your gut feelings. You may be dealing with a sticky situation at work tomorrow, but today you have an opportunity to avert disaster. Stop, look, and listen!
Lucky Number383
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
It's back to work and business as usual as the Moon enters Leo and your second house of personal finances. You'll be able to see the big picture as the Moon and Ceres conjoin, but don't neglect the little details. Inspired ideas for improving your finances as well as a deeper appreciation for what you do have are likely today.
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Vitality returns as the Moon enters Leo and your first house of personality, making you especially magnetic and charming today. Romance is a possibility as the Moon and Ceres conjoin, making you mysterious and attractive to others. Express your love and compassion to the world, and receive love and compassion in return.
Lucky Number336
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
The Moon enters Leo and your twelfth house of secrets, blending with mysterious, magical Ceres. Many of you will find you are bombarded with psychic impressions and you might wish to protect yourself from becoming over stimulated. Pay attention to any dreams or strong intuitions you have at this time as they are more likely to be accurate.
Lucky Number446
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
The cosmic atmosphere is quite stimulating, as the Moon rolls into Leo, your house of friends and associates. The Moon meets Ceres today, the great mother, the principle of unconditional love. Even if you live a life of pure luxury, you will enjoy the feelings of accomplishment. Talk over your dreams and make hay while the sun shines. This evening, reward yourself with a favourite meal or a relaxing foot soak.
Lucky Number172
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Many Scorpions will be visited by the Muse today as the Moon connects with mystical Ceres in the tenth house of career and status. Use this time to brainstorm, as your ideas are likely to be inspired. Creativity is high today, especially in the more technical fields. Problems can be solved more easily if you stand back from them for while. Take a walk in the park for a new perspective.
Lucky Number145
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
The Moon enters Leo and joins divine Ceres in your ninth house of travel and adventure, stimulating your intellect and urging you to dream about the future. It may be hard to stay on track today as daydreams dominate; give yourself frequent breaks in routine so you can capitalize on your creative energy.
Lucky Number746
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
The Moon meets fertile Ceres in your eighth house of sex, power and money, starting off the day on an intense note. You may not be able to put your finger on it, but your gut knows that something is going on. Play your cards close to your chest and pay attention to what is going on around you. By tomorrow, you'll know what is going on behind the scenes.
Lucky Number570
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
The Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, meeting up with the divine Ceres for a romantic rendezvous. Why not have lunch with someone special? Even if you are single, all important relationships are improved by this energy. Make a date to spend time with someone important to you today; it's the best cure for the mid-week blues.
Lucky Number925
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
It's time to get back to work for most Pisceans. The Moon enters Leo and your sixth house of health and service, reminding you that you should be taking care of all the little things. Don't overlook details today, as small mistakes could be costly. There may be some confusion over 'who's job it is to do what', so make sure you are given clear instructions.
Comments