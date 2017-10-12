Horoscopes for Thursday, October 12, 2017

Aries
It may be time for some of you to pay attention to the needs of your home as the Moon transits your fourth house of home and family. Parents, grandparents and children need your consideration, as do those who live under the same roof. Whether you have a large, extended family or a couple of flat mates, you need to test the emotional waters at home.
Lucky Number962
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
The Moon cruises through Cancer and your third house of communication, making you feel quite sociable. Dinner with friends or neighbors may be filled with lively conversation, so join any gathering that appeals to you tonight. You may also be very much in tune with your partner or best friend, and discussions about your relationship or other important matters are likely to go well.
Lucky Number841
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
The Moon continues through Cancer, making today a good time to review your finances. Even if you spent a bit too much last night, you can always recover with careful planning. Take care of the things you value, especially the things (and people) that bring you the most pleasure. If you are interested in saving up for something big, there is no better time to start than now.
Lucky Number240
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
The Moon continues through Cancer today, giving you extra charm and magnetism. It's a good day for showcasing your leadership abilities, so don't hesitate to take the reigns when needed. Relationships can also be benefited by this transit, especially if you are willing to talk about your vulnerabilities. Be emotionally available.
Lucky Number846
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Continue spending time restoring your soul today, especially if you feel edgy or vaguely fearful. Everyone must take time to review recent events and learn from them and this is your time to begin the process. Enjoy a gentle pace if possible, avoiding the hustle and bustle of public places. Turn in early tonight to allow plenty of time for dreaming.
Lucky Number872
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Joining a good cause will lift your spirits, so get out and do something! Even picking up litter from the side of the road will go a long way in feeding your soul; it is often the work no one else wants to do that can be most rewarding. Doing this work with a group of people makes such activity even more wonderful, as bonds are created as you join together to improve life for everyone.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
You may find yourself in the public eye with the Moon in Cancer. A social occasion tonight is likely to center around public events. With the Sun and Mercury travelling through Libra, you should find socializing pleasant. Show your style!
Lucky Number087
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
If the weather permits, this is the kind of day for flying kites. Imagine that it is you soaring above the clouds as you guide your kite through the air; what sort of freedom you would have if you could fly! While you are at it, don't be afraid to dream of a better future for yourself. Get outside and do something exhilarating, even if it's just taking a walk down the garden path.
Lucky Number505
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
The Moon moves through Cancer and your eighth house of sex, power and money today, making you a bit edgy. Many Archers will want to go out on the prowl this evening; just be sensible and you won't get into any trouble. Business opportunities or responsibilities may present themselves just as you are heading out the door... it might be worth it to stay an extra hour and tie up loose ends.
Lucky Number214
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Singles and married Crabs will enjoy today's romantic vibes as the Moon dances with passionate Mars, making it easier to express your own feelings of desire. This is a terrific day to play, so avoid serious work if at all possible. The emphasis continues to be on strengthening close relationships through sharing, so be supportive or your loved ones.
Lucky Number845
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
You may want to spend some time evaluating your health today. Most Aquarians have been under tremendous stress this past year and may have fallen into unhealthy patterns. Even the vegetarians among you can improve your diets so don't be afraid to try new, nutritious foods. Take a trip to the health food center and see what is fresh.
Lucky Number781
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Today can be rather delightful as yesterday's trends continue. Don't feel guilty about putting off responsibilities; there will be plenty of time to tend to duty tomorrow. Instead, find a place that invigorates your soul. If the weather is fine, consider flying a kite or going for a long walk. Enjoy the world around you, no matter where you are.
