Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Aries
The Moon enters Cancer today, urging you to spend the evening at home. Many Rams will wake up feeling upbeat, but grow tired and moody as the day wears on; this is part of your natural cycle, so honor the needs of your spirit. Just because others are pressuring you doesn't mean you need to get out and socialize. Go home and curl up in bed with a good book.
Lucky Number388
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
You may feel quite passionate about your finances or other values today, making you more likely to take offense at those with differing values. Remember that everyone is entitled to their own opinions, and people will spend their own money as they see fit. If someone wants to spend all their money on diamonds and have nothing left for food to eat, then so be it. You don't have to lend them lunch money.
Lucky Number405
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
The Moon enters Cancer and your second house of finances, prompting you to spend money. Some of you may feel the need to buy themselves a little present as a reward for a job well done, while others may simply want to nurture others by treating them to something special. Enjoy the evening and the good vibrations it brings.
Lucky Number448
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
You may feel like a butterfly emerging from your cocoon today as the Moon enters Cancer and your first house of personality. It is a great night to go out and enjoy yourself, so consider dinner with friends or a special someone. The next two days are high energy for you, so make the most of this upbeat time period. Those of you who feel more moody should spend time helping others, which is the best cure for the blues.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
This should be a quiet day for Lions as the Moon enters Cancer and your twelfth house of secrets and seclusion, marking the beginning of your lunar low cycle. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so don't push yourself to perform. Enjoy the activities that help you reconnect with your spirit tonight.
Lucky Number116
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The Moon enters Cancer and your eleventh house of friends and associates, making this a perfect evening for socializing. Dinner with friends can be fun and useful, so take advantage of any opportunities to meet new people. Expanding your network of friends can benefit both your personal life and career, so don't be shy.
Lucky Number585
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
With the Moon in your ninth house of travel and adventure today, you may be longing for changes in your life. Whether you dream of exotic safaris or exploring the halls of higher learning, it's time to break out of old routines. Those of you living far from your place of birth may find you are being profoundly changed by your new surroundings.
Lucky Number606
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Enjoy a breath of fresh air as the Moon leaves your eighth house and enters Cancer, lighting up your ninth house of travel and adventure. You can have a marvellous time tonight trying something new, so don't be afraid to explore the cuisine of an exotic restaurant! For those of you who are homebodies, why not try renting a foreign film tonight? 'Like Water For Chocolate' or 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' are two you might want to consider.
Lucky Number965
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Planetary energies clash today, bringing certain relationship matters to critical mass. Although it's a lucky start, most Archers will find today's events strenuous and somewhat distasteful. Intensity is not your favourite entree, especially when it is served by an emotional partner. Could it be that your actions or perhaps lack thereof has brought this firestorm on?
Lucky Number359
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
The Moon enters Cancer today, placing the emphasis on marriage and partnerships. Tonight is perfect for a quiet dinner for two, so find out what your nearest and dearest is up to. It is important to set some time aside each week to share your experiences, and it is especially important to spend time really listening to what your partner has to say.
Lucky Number205
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
You should feel quite good while the Moon completes her journey through Sagittarius; many Aquarians will be in the mood for festivities. However, it is a good idea to leave the party early and get to bed at a decent time. The Moon will enter Cancer today, placing the emphasis on your health. You'll need to get your beauty sleep!
Lucky Number272
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The Moon enters Cancer and your fifth house of romance and pleasure today, making tonight one of the most romantic this month. Enjoy the day by indulging in a favourite restaurant or by ordering take-out... don't cook unless you derive lots of pleasure from creating in the kitchen. It's time to have some fun!
