Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Aries
Are you ready for some good news? Well, your financial situation is set to improve during the next twelve months. But hold on a minute! Before you order that new car or buy drinks all round, you should know that you may also spend more money than usual during the coming year! If you're wise, you'll put some money aside so it can grow and provide a future nest-egg.
Lucky Number583
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
All your partnerships start to flourish from today, as generous Jupiter moves into Scorpio, your seventh house. Happily, they'll continue to blossom during the coming year. People will bring you all sorts of opportunities during this time and you may be able to do the same for them. Most of all, though, you'll simply revel in certain people's company and feel that you're coming alive when you're with them.
Lucky Number453
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You're already starting to think how you can improve your job prospects and your general health, and you'll get a little help from today. Luck will play a part in all this, so you might discover that you're in the right place at the right time, or you could bump into someone who turns out to be the very person you need to talk to. So seize those opportunities as they arise!
Lucky Number816
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The mighty planet Jupiter moves signs today; good news for you, Cancer, because he enters the part of your chart that relates to love, laughter and self-expression. This adds up to increased happiness, contentment and satisfaction during the coming year. If you've been single recently or your love life hasn't been much fun, all that will soon change if you respond to the opportunities that will be coming your way. And existing relationships will blossom, bringing you increased joy. Fantastic!
Lucky Number920
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
There's a strong emphasis on your domestic life at the moment and it's increased today as Jupiter gets in on the act. During the coming year, your home and family life will expand in many ways. You might move house or extend your current home, there could be a new arrival in the family or you'll feel increased satisfaction at being part of a close-knit unit. It's going to be a good time.
Lucky Number163
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Your social life blossoms from today and it will continue to flourish for the coming year. This is great news, because it means you'll have some very entertaining and enjoyable connections with people. You could also become more involved in your local environment, such as being invited to take part in a neighborhood scheme or project.
Lucky Number413
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
There's going to be a major emphasis on your money and your values during the coming year, as Jupiter cruises through Scorpio. You'll pay a lot more attention to these areas of life. You could be lucky and come into some money, although there's every chance that you'll spend it as soon as you have it, unless you can exert an iron will. Be ready to go on a spiritual journey in which you search for renewed meaning in your life. It will be a very profound experience.
Lucky Number867
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Jupiter enters your own sign today and will stay there for the coming year. This is great news because it means your life is going to blossom and flourish in many different ways. For a start, you might become involved in a fascinating new interest or relationship, or your life could open out in new directions. This is a time of personal expansion but watch your weight in case you literally start to expand!
Lucky Number951
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
During the next year, with Jupiter in Scorpio, you'll feel as though your guardian angel is always looking out for you. This will give you a strong sense of comfort and protection. But it doesn't mean you should take foolish risks because you think you're invincible. You'll be busy behind the scenes, especially if you get involved in a good cause or an institution.
Lucky Number927
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
There's further emphasis on your hopes and wishes for the future as Jupiter enters Scorpio, and this influence will last for the coming year. It's a fabulous opportunity to push ahead with some of your dreams and to do your very best to turn them into reality over the coming months. But don't tell yourself that you have bags of time to do all that because you haven't. Time rushes past. Start today, while you're feeling inspired.
Lucky Number300
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
You're already fired up with enthusiasm about your career and long-range goals, but you become even more keen on them from today, and this state of affairs will last for the coming year, as Lordly Jupiter activates your public image. It's a fabulous opportunity to do things that will win you the respect you want, boost your reputation and put you in the spotlight. If you've been wondering whether to stand for election in some way, this will is the time to do it.
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
News flash! You're about to embark on a year of increased good fortune and plenty of great opportunities, so make the most of this fabulous time. Seize the opportunities as they arise, rather than telling yourself that they'll hang about for ever, because they won't. It will be a fantastic chance to broaden your mental, physical or spiritual horizons in whichever way you want, but don't underestimate the possibilities. You might achieve a great deal more than you could ever have imagined once you get started.
