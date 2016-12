Dressed in his Santa pants, Gary Senner, 62, of Overland Park, who has long portrayed Santa Claus and Father Christmas, dashed into a QuikTrip at 77th and Metcalf Avenue, on Saturday to grab a quick cup of coffee. He left his keys in his van, which was not running, when a man sped off with the van and the rest of his Santa ensemble. Senner filed a police report and bummed a ride home. He is hoping some Christmas magic will bring his cherished handmade hat and coat back to him.