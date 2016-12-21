Tell me ‘A Story of Christmas’: An animated video storybook

No one is certain when Bill Vaughan’s “A Story of Christmas” first appeared in The Kansas City Star, but it has become one of the most cherished stories in the newspaper’s archives.
We began reprinting it as early as 1959. Now reader demand has turned it into an annual tradition. And this year, we’re adding a new dimension to the story: an illustrated video storybook.
For the video, Star graphic artist Neil Nakahodo animated the “Story of Christmas” illustrations created a few years ago by former Star artist Hector Casanova.
We brought in Jason Chanos, Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s associate artistic director, to read the story in his mellifluous voice. Most recently, Chanos co-starred in “The Invisible Hand” and “Roof of the World” at the Rep, and he has had a number of roles in Heart of America Shakespeare Festival productions. Before moving to Kansas City he appeared in episodes of CBS’ “Cold Case” and “Numb3rs.”
Bill Vaughan was the longtime resident humorist at The Star. He wrote the Starbeams column for more than 30 years, as well as witty essays. At the time of his death in 1977, Vaughan was associate editor.
We hope you enjoy this new facet of a holiday tradition.
