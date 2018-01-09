Lana Del Rey cancels Kansas City concert set for Jan. 9 at Sprint Center

Lana Del Rey has canceled her Kansas City concert scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Sprint Center because she has the flu.
She apologized to her fans on Twitter and said she will try to find a make-up date, but she said that refunds are available for those who want them.
Kansas City, Missouri, I’m so sorry to have to cancel the show tomorrow but I’ve come down with the flu so I’ll be resuming the tour in Chicago. We will try and find a make up date- and refunds are available at point of purchase.— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 9, 2018
