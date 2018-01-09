Lana Del Ray canceled her Kansas City concert because she has the flu.
Lana Del Ray canceled her Kansas City concert because she has the flu. File photo
Lana Del Ray canceled her Kansas City concert because she has the flu. File photo

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

Stargazing

Lana Del Rey cancels Kansas City concert set for Jan. 9 at Sprint Center

By Michelle Smith

msmith@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 08:11 AM

Lana Del Rey has canceled her Kansas City concert scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Sprint Center because she has the flu.

She apologized to her fans on Twitter and said she will try to find a make-up date, but she said that refunds are available for those who want them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not'

    "Kalen Reacts: Sweet Potato Pie" is part of a collection of real-time videos of Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., reacting to various videos on the "inter webs."

Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not'

Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not' 1:00

Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not'
Potato Salad Cake: 'You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there' 1:31

Potato Salad Cake: 'You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there'
'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

View More Video