Paris Hilton beefs up security, flaunts $2 million engagement ring on ski slopes

Paris Hilton just left Aspen, Colo., but was spotted there — and on her Instagram account — wearing fingerless gloves on the slopes, in recent days, offering her fellow skiers an eyeful of her new 20-carat diamond engagement ring.
Actor Chris Zylka presented the hotel heiress with the gargantuan pear-shaped bauble on a ski slope in Aspen last weekend when he proposed.
But don’t worry, wannabe robbers will have a hard time getting near that thing. People is reporting that Hilton has hired additional security to guard the $2 million ring.
Never miss a local story.
Hilton, it seems, is taking no chances given a rash of high-profile burglaries of celebrities in the past, including most recently her aunt Kyle Richards, star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” According to TMZ, more than $1 million in jewelry was stolen from the Encino, Calif., home of Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky.
Hilton was a target of the infamous Bling Ring robberies in 2008 and 2009, in which eight California teenagers and young adults burglarized the homes of celebrities. They stole about $3 million in cash and belongings, much of which belonged to Hilton, whose house was broken into several times.
Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now storing their jewelry someplace other than the new mansion they recently moved into. The policy comes after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint of $10 million in jewelry in a Paris hotel room in 2016.
But back to Hilton and her ring. Oh, and her fiance.
Zylka is best known for his roles in HBO’s “The Leftovers” and as Flash Thompson in “The Amazing Spiderman.” He has a large tattoo of his fiance’s name in Disney font on his forearm. And diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene told People that Zylka was very traditional in his proposal.
He told Greene that he met with Paris’ father to ask for her hand in marriage, was shaking uncontrollably when he first saw the ring at Greene’s shop and then, as you may know by now, got down on one knee to propose.
Greene also told Bridal website The Knot that Zylka knew he had to “go big with the bling” and “wanted it to be a pear shape because that’s what her mother has.” The Knot has pictures of the ring in its box at every angle.
Hilton’s reaction to all this on social media pretty much measures up to the showy diamond. She’s been treating her fans to fanciful pictures of her and her new fiance on Instagram with gooey prose such as: “When your eyes met mine, my soul pointed at you & whispered to my heart, ‘Him’” and “You have a heart of gold, a smile that can melt ice & a twinkle in your eyes that makes me dream...”
Comments