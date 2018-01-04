“Which one is Eric?” Ellen DeGeneres takes a shot at Eric Trump for suggesting she is part of a so-called “deep state” conspiracy.
Ellen DeGeneres mocks Eric Trump’s suggestion that she’s part of ‘deep state’

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 08:43 AM

“Which one is Eric?”

Ellen DeGeneres pulled no punches in responding to Eric Trump’s suggestion on Twitter that she is part of a “deep state” conspiracy working against his father.

“If you know me at all you know I don’t pay attention to politics, but unfortunately politics pays attention to me,” DeGeneres said in a clip from Thursday’s episode of her daytime talk show posted Wednesday night.

She said she noticed her name trending on Twitter because the president’s son had mentioned her in this tweet.

She called it the “craziest thing I’ve seen all week because I saw that movie with the lady having sex with the fish and still this beats that.”

She said she didn’t even know what the “deep state” was until she looked it up and saw it’s “supposed to be a group of people they believe are trying to undermine Donald Trump, which is ridiculous because no one has undermined Donald Trump more than Donald Trump.”

Back to the tweet.

“First of all, which one is Eric? Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah? Which one? I don’t know,” she said. “So second, what is the deep state? Is it near Dollywood? ’Cause I’m in if it is.”

She said she was “honored” that Trump thinks she’s “powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy. I am sorry to disappoint you, I am not part of the deep state.”

She’s just too busy, she said.

“I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. I’ve got, on Wednesday Beyoncé and I host an Illuminati brunch. And then Portia and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby, so I can’t. I don’t have time,” she said.

Maybe Twitter suggested that Trump follow her because his sisters Ivanka and Tiffany do, DeGeneres said, “and maybe you should follow me. I mean, because I post a lot of cute videos.”

