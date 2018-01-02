KCK’s viral YouTube star Kalen Allen gets a deal from Ellen DeGeneres

If you’re looking for a recipe for Internet success, it’s always good to add a dash of Ellen DeGeneres.

Food video star Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., makes his first in-studio appearance with the comedian/talk show host Tuesday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which airs locally at 3 p.m. on KMBC, Channel 9.

Allen is the guy who achieved Twitterly renown for his video reactions to culinary concoctions that ranged from slightly odd — unnecessary variations on corn bread — to probably nasty — a lime Jell-O dessert he called “a stomachache ready to happen.”

Last month, DeGeneres said Allen’s videos were “the best new thing on the Internet” and invited him to the show.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

During his taped appearance on Tuesday, Allen tells DeGeneres he had no idea his first video was going to become such a phenom. He woke up the morning after posting it to find he had 6,000 followers on Twitter.

“Now listen, I’m a little boy from Kansas, so that don’t happen all the time,” he says.

On the show, DeGeneres shows clips of “Kalen Reacts” — the aforementioned Jell-O “salad” and a Potato Salad Cake complete with decorative hot dogs.

More Videos 11:15 CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor Pause 2:00 'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 1:00 Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not' 0:43 British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 2:06 Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 1:51 Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 2:47 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Potato Salad Cake: 'You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there' Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., has made a name for himself with his "Kalen Reacts" videos, critiquing online recipes, such as this Potato Salad Cake, which includes potatoes, pickles and decorative hot dogs. Potato Salad Cake: 'You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there' Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., has made a name for himself with his "Kalen Reacts" videos, critiquing online recipes, such as this Potato Salad Cake, which includes potatoes, pickles and decorative hot dogs. Kalen Allen

Allen, a Sumner Academy graduate and a Starlight Theatre scholarship winner, tells DeGeneres he’s currently working five jobs to help put himself through school at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Maybe not for long, though. On Tuesday’s show, DeGeneres makes Allen an offer he cannot refuse.

“We want to make a deal with you so you actually have a platform and help you make these videos and we want to help put these things out,” she says.

Needless to say, he accepts.

Watch “Ellen” on ABC TODAY at 3 p.m. to see@TheKalenAllen, @KCStarlight Vincent Legacy Scholar, in action. Kalen’s YouTube recipe “critiques” caught the attention of @TheEllenShow and earned him a trip to L.A. for a spot on her show! pic.twitter.com/5HRF0ZeO2n — Starlight Theatre (@KCStarlight) January 2, 2018

Allen isn’t the only Sunflower Stater to find some fame through DeGeneres’ show. Eight-year-old Macey Hensley of Council Grove, Kan., regularly appears on the show to wow Ellen with her knowledge of presidential trivia.