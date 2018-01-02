Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., appears on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., appears on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Michael Rozman Warner Bros.
Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., appears on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Michael Rozman Warner Bros.

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

Stargazing

KCK’s viral YouTube star Kalen Allen gets a deal from Ellen DeGeneres

By David Frese And Aaron Randle

The Kansas City Star

January 02, 2018 01:14 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

If you’re looking for a recipe for Internet success, it’s always good to add a dash of Ellen DeGeneres.

Food video star Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., makes his first in-studio appearance with the comedian/talk show host Tuesday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which airs locally at 3 p.m. on KMBC, Channel 9.

Allen is the guy who achieved Twitterly renown for his video reactions to culinary concoctions that ranged from slightly odd — unnecessary variations on corn bread — to probably nasty — a lime Jell-O dessert he called “a stomachache ready to happen.”

Last month, DeGeneres said Allen’s videos were “the best new thing on the Internet” and invited him to the show.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

During his taped appearance on Tuesday, Allen tells DeGeneres he had no idea his first video was going to become such a phenom. He woke up the morning after posting it to find he had 6,000 followers on Twitter.

“Now listen, I’m a little boy from Kansas, so that don’t happen all the time,” he says.

On the show, DeGeneres shows clips of “Kalen Reacts” — the aforementioned Jell-O “salad” and a Potato Salad Cake complete with decorative hot dogs.

More Videos

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor 11:15

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor

Pause
'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not' 1:00

Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not'

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham 0:43

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 2:06

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement

Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing 1:51

Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought 2:47

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought

  • Potato Salad Cake: 'You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there'

    Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., has made a name for himself with his "Kalen Reacts" videos, critiquing online recipes, such as this Potato Salad Cake, which includes potatoes, pickles and decorative hot dogs.

Potato Salad Cake: 'You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there'

Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., has made a name for himself with his "Kalen Reacts" videos, critiquing online recipes, such as this Potato Salad Cake, which includes potatoes, pickles and decorative hot dogs.

Kalen Allen

Allen, a Sumner Academy graduate and a Starlight Theatre scholarship winner, tells DeGeneres he’s currently working five jobs to help put himself through school at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Maybe not for long, though. On Tuesday’s show, DeGeneres makes Allen an offer he cannot refuse.

“We want to make a deal with you so you actually have a platform and help you make these videos and we want to help put these things out,” she says.

Needless to say, he accepts.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

Allen isn’t the only Sunflower Stater to find some fame through DeGeneres’ show. Eight-year-old Macey Hensley of Council Grove, Kan., regularly appears on the show to wow Ellen with her knowledge of presidential trivia.

David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese; dfrese@kcstar.com

kalen
Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., was thrilled to make an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Michael Rozman Warner Bros.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor 11:15

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor

Pause
'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not' 1:00

Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not'

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham 0:43

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 2:06

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement

Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing 1:51

Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought 2:47

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought

  • Potato Salad Cake: 'You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there'

    Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., has made a name for himself with his "Kalen Reacts" videos, critiquing online recipes, such as this Potato Salad Cake, which includes potatoes, pickles and decorative hot dogs.

Potato Salad Cake: 'You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there'

View More Video