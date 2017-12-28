Mariah Carey returns to the scene of last year’s New Year’s Eve crime when she performs at “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” this weekend.
Stargazing

Stargazing

Flashback: Mariah Carey’s off-the-rails New Year’s Eve performance

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 03:54 PM

The moment a lot of people are waiting for on New Year’s Eve, besides that countdown thing, is seeing Mariah Carey take the stage again in Times Square.

She returns to the scene of her sequined crime.

Carey dumped one huge, poopy, loopy performance at last year’s “New Year's Rockin' Eve.”

Later she aptly tweeted, “s**t happens.” All heck broke loose when everyone tried to blame everyone else for the mess.

Last week the show announced that Carey is coming back.

She’s calling it “Take 2.”

(ABC calls it “ratings!”)

“We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,’” a joint statement from Carey and the producers said.

“See you in Times Square!”

The jury of public opinion is still out on whether this repeat performance is a good idea given that, a year later, some people are still cringing.

Here’s hoping the only dropped ball this year is the glittery one. We really mean that.

And in case you missed it, here’s the performance she’s trying to outrun, just for comparison’s sake.

