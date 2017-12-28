Flashback: Mariah Carey’s off-the-rails New Year’s Eve performance

The moment a lot of people are waiting for on New Year’s Eve, besides that countdown thing, is seeing Mariah Carey take the stage again in Times Square.
She returns to the scene of her sequined crime.
Carey dumped one huge, poopy, loopy performance at last year’s “New Year's Rockin' Eve.”
Later she aptly tweeted, “s**t happens.” All heck broke loose when everyone tried to blame everyone else for the mess.
Last week the show announced that Carey is coming back.
She’s calling it “Take 2.”
(ABC calls it “ratings!”)
Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE https://t.co/Zdo8ngYNFx pic.twitter.com/qkgmJhVLlU— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 22, 2017
“We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,’” a joint statement from Carey and the producers said.
“See you in Times Square!”
The jury of public opinion is still out on whether this repeat performance is a good idea given that, a year later, some people are still cringing.
Yesssss.....Mariah Carey is planning another New Year's Eve live-performance?! That's like the Hindenberg being re-inflated for "one more go."— CogginToboggan (@CogginToboggan) December 24, 2017
Mariah Carey’s gonna sing again on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, you guys. I have a fully stocked bunker where we can ride it out.— Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) December 23, 2017
Thank you!!! I wasn't planning of seeing this but Mariah really gave her best Christmas present to me, and all the lambs! pic.twitter.com/4ojAsKwmQw— WilliamX (@cttabye) December 22, 2017
If Mariah Carey going back to Times Square for New Year's Eve doesn't give you the resilience you need for 2018, I don't know what will— . (@analchanteuse) December 23, 2017
Here’s hoping the only dropped ball this year is the glittery one. We really mean that.
And in case you missed it, here’s the performance she’s trying to outrun, just for comparison’s sake.
