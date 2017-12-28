Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

Stargazing

Meghan Markle’s half-sister tweets annoyed response to Prince Harry

By Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian

cgregorian@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 12:43 PM

What is going on with Meghan Markle’s family?

It appears that her older half sister, Samantha Grant, isn’t too happy with Prince Harry at the moment. Then again, it’s hard to know what she’s thinking as one minute she’s gushing about the bride-to-be, then – if the British tabloids are to be believed — taking swipes at her the next. And she’s even more ruthless toward her brother.

Grant took to Twitter Wednesday to counter her future brother-in-law’s claim during Radio 4’s Today program that the Royals are the family that the bride-to-be “never had.” He was referring to Markle’s first Christmas with the Royal family, including the now famous walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“She has a large family. She always did,” Grant tweeted. “Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This isn’t the first time Grant has insinuated herself into the upcoming Royal wedding hubbub.

According to British tabloid The Sun Grant called Markle a “social climber” who has rarely spoken to Grant since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008.

“I didn’t feel a separation from her until I was in the wheelchair,” she purportedly told The Sun.

The Sun has also reported that Grant is planning to star in a reality TV show and is going to write a tell-all book that her half-sister might not like titled “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.” The title is splashed across the masthead of Grant’s Twitter page, by the way.

Grant confirmed the book and its title, but denied the rest on Good Morning Britain, talking about her half-sister in the most complimentary terms.

She has also called out her brother on Twitter several times for allegedly telling the tabloids that Markle got her start thanks to their dad winning the lottery.

She’s also trolled her brother mercilessly, implying that he’s a freak show and a hillbilly.

Grant, 52, of Florida is a former actress and model who shares a father with Markle. According to The Sun, Grant claims to have raised her younger half-sister for 12 years while growing up in California.

Markle’s fans were having none of Grant’s latest tweet.

Grant’s tweeted response to Prince Harry has since disappeared from her timeline, though the one she wrote on Christmas Day promoting her upcoming book remains.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

    "Kalen Reacts: Tasty Cornbread" is part of a collection of real-time videos of Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., reacting to various videos across the "inter webs."

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Potato Salad Cake: 'You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there' 1:31

Potato Salad Cake: 'You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there'
Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not' 1:00

Sweet potato pie: 'They put cheese in this? Absolutely not'

View More Video