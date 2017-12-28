Meghan Markle’s half-sister tweets annoyed response to Prince Harry

What is going on with Meghan Markle’s family?
It appears that her older half sister, Samantha Grant, isn’t too happy with Prince Harry at the moment. Then again, it’s hard to know what she’s thinking as one minute she’s gushing about the bride-to-be, then – if the British tabloids are to be believed — taking swipes at her the next. And she’s even more ruthless toward her brother.
Grant took to Twitter Wednesday to counter her future brother-in-law’s claim during Radio 4’s Today program that the Royals are the family that the bride-to-be “never had.” He was referring to Markle’s first Christmas with the Royal family, including the now famous walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
“She has a large family. She always did,” Grant tweeted. “Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!”
She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!— Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017
This isn’t the first time Grant has insinuated herself into the upcoming Royal wedding hubbub.
According to British tabloid The Sun Grant called Markle a “social climber” who has rarely spoken to Grant since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008.
“I didn’t feel a separation from her until I was in the wheelchair,” she purportedly told The Sun.
The Sun has also reported that Grant is planning to star in a reality TV show and is going to write a tell-all book that her half-sister might not like titled “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.” The title is splashed across the masthead of Grant’s Twitter page, by the way.
Grant confirmed the book and its title, but denied the rest on Good Morning Britain, talking about her half-sister in the most complimentary terms.
She has also called out her brother on Twitter several times for allegedly telling the tabloids that Markle got her start thanks to their dad winning the lottery.
Tom Junior is mentally ill. Don't you think if my dad won the lottery would be on public record. The Daily Mail believes any lie my brother feeds them https://t.co/jDYWR31cut— Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) November 19, 2017
She’s also trolled her brother mercilessly, implying that he’s a freak show and a hillbilly.
This is how my brother Tom Markle Junior plans to crash through the gates of Buckingham palace at the wedding!@thesunuk @DailyMailUK @radaronline pic.twitter.com/nXMqPVBBhd— Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) November 29, 2017
The roguish Tom Markle Jr. and his girlfriend, will be setting up their own tent on Buckingham lawn for wedding crashing festivities pic.twitter.com/XqCUfsrDJ0— Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) November 29, 2017
Grant, 52, of Florida is a former actress and model who shares a father with Markle. According to The Sun, Grant claims to have raised her younger half-sister for 12 years while growing up in California.
Markle’s fans were having none of Grant’s latest tweet.
When will Meghan's nobody sister shut up? She's proven Harry's comments were correct with her tell all book and constant comments to media. She is no sister. Just a sell-out. #meghanmarkle #princeharry #royalwedding— Erica (@ericabunni) December 28, 2017
She apparently didn’t see it that way and no amount of objection from you (or anyone else for that matter) will change that. On the contrary, it very much appears to validate her perspective.— Ginger Snappin (@KYGinger) December 28, 2017
Wow. Just wow. What kind of sister are you? I— Laura Allen (@lalle09) December 28, 2017
Obviously it’s true then because it hit a nerve— abraham john (@PuzzyD3str0y3r) December 28, 2017
Grant’s tweeted response to Prince Harry has since disappeared from her timeline, though the one she wrote on Christmas Day promoting her upcoming book remains.
Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like!— Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 25, 2017
