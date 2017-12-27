AMC theaters remove warning about that one scene in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Spoiler alert: This story reveals details about “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” that you don’t want to know if you haven’t seen the movie.
That moment in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” where the sound cuts off? That’s not a mistake. And a couple of AMC theaters posted warnings to make sure everyone realizes that.
The warnings, though, have been removed, AMC told Variety on Wednesday.
Here’s what we’re talking about. If you haven’t seen the movie, stop right here.
In the scene, purple-haired Admiral Holdo, played by Laura Dern, sacrifices herself to save the Resistance. She crashes her ship into a First Order destroyer, allowing the Resistance’s escape pods to get away.
At that precise moment the sound in the movie cuts out — an unconventional creative decision by director Rian Johnson.
There is no John Williams music, no sound effects, just silence as Holdo’s heroism fills the screen.
“We had always hoped that would resonate, both as a story beat and as a striking visual, and when I heard all of the cries and gasps in the silence, it was just fantastic,” the movie’s visual effects supervisor, Ben Morris, told Collider entertainment website.
“We realized that it worked. That’s never really happened in ‘Star Wars’ before.”
And maybe because that’s never really happened in “Star Wars” before, some folks are confused by the intentional silence.
“Many fans will report hearing gasps during this moment (that’s how effective the smash cut to silence is), but apparently some fans have been complaining and blaming the theater for a sound issue,” notes IndieWire.
“Complaints were apparently so consistent that an AMC theater decided to print out and post signs warning fans in advance about the moment.”
Comic writer Kevin Church tweeted a photo of one of the signs, and actor Paul Scheer shared the image on his Facebook page to note how “stupid it is to have a warning sign before a movie.”
“Please note: The Last Jedi contains a sequence at approximately 1 hour and 52 minutes into the movie in which ALL sound stops for about 10 full seconds,” read the sign.
“While the images continue to play on the screen you will hear nothing. This is intentionally done by the director for a creative effect.”
AMC, you need to stop allowing cretins into your theaters. pic.twitter.com/9jM1vKVpYG— Kevin Church (@Kevin_Church) December 20, 2017
A spokesperson for Leawood-based AMC Theatres told Variety the sign was posted at “at two of AMC’s 660 locations. The theaters have removed the sign.”
Holdo’s sacrifice, IndieWire wrote, “ranks as one of the best moments in ‘The Last Jedi.’”
Reports on social media suggest that some folks, who have obviously seen the movie more than once, are yelling out “Boom!” during the silence.
Sigh.
