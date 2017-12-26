The Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas hat is sold by a Kansas company. Here’s where to get it

The Duchess of Cambridge’s clothes make fashion headlines every time she steps out in public, but especially on big occasions like Christmas.
It just so happens that the alpaca fur toque she wore to church on Christmas day is sold by a company based in Tonganoxie, Kan., the company shared on Instagram Monday.
Fans of the women’s fashion company, Peruvian Connection, quickly recognized one of the company’s iconic hat silhouettes.
Never miss a local story.
Here’s how it looked with Kate’s entire ensemble.
She wore the hat with a red-and-green Miu Miu peacoat that hid her baby bump and Tod’s black suede pumps, according to PopSugar.
The hat has been in the company’s collection since the 1990s, says Elise Boroian, director of marketing and brand strategy for Peruvian Connection.
Kate and her mother, Carole Middleton, have been customers of the company, which has a retail store in London, for years, said Boroian, who was careful not to offer many details out of respect for the family’s privacy.
“We were so excited to see the photo on Christmas day. It’s the first time we’ve seen her in that particular hat,” she said.
The Vallnord Alpaca Fur Hat - “absolutely one of our signature hats,” Boroian said - comes in black, snow, caramel, espresso and gray.
It costs $99 and is available both in stores and online, Boroian said.
Peruvian Connection was founded as a small mail-order operation in 1976 by the mother-daughter team of Biddy and Annie Hurlbut, according to the company’s website.
It now has seven retail stores, including one in Kansas City’s Crestwood Shops at 335 E. 55th St., and in London, Boroian said.
Comments