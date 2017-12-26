British mom’s cell phone photo of ‘Fab Four’ - William, Kate, Harry and Meghan - becomes a hit

She was in the right place at the right time on Christmas day and now Karen Murdoch hopes she just paid for her daughter’s college education.
She was in Sandringham, England, waiting to catch a glimpse of the British royal family going to church services. But she caught way more than just a glimpse.
Using her cell phone, Murdoch took a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle in her first public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II and her first Christmas with the family.
Murdoch posted the photo of the four - all but William smiling directly at her - to Twitter where it instantly blew up with likes and attention from the mainstream media who wanted to use it.
Murdoch managed to do what no other professional photographer could: She snagged the pic of the day, which in just a few short hours became iconic.
According to The Daily Mail, while professional photographers are restricted on where they can stand to take their photos at Sandringham, the public is permitted to line the route, a freedom that in this case created the perfect photo op for Murdoch.
She told The BBC how she got the four to look at her.
“I’m just very bubbly by nature and I was with my daughter and I got a bit excitable, I suppose,” said Murdoch, who goes by “Karen Anvil” on Twitter, the BBC reported.
“I was just sort of shouting and I just went 'Merry Christmas!' like an idiot. I was fan-girling. That's all I said and got them to look.”
Murdoch was with her 17-year-old daughter, Rachel, on their third trip to Sandringham to watch the royals.
Murdoch told the Independent she and her daughter joined the waiting throngs about 8:15 a.m. Monday morning.
“We were going to visit some relatives for Christmas dinner and I thought this would be a good way to break up the day,” she told the Independent. “We really wanted to see Meghan, so we made a morning of it. It really is as simple as that!”
When she started getting requests from media outlets to use the photo she said yes before other Twitter users started advising her about copyrights and how to make money off the image.
“We couldn’t believe that all four of them came in a line, which was mad,” Murdoch told the Independent. “That was amazing!”
Ken Goff, who is now handling sales of the image, told the UK’s Eastern Daily Press he expects the picture to earn thousands of British pounds.
“It was the best picture on the day,” Goff said “You’ve got the two principals, Catherine and Meghan, bang in the middle of the frame. It’s the perfect picture.”
The photo ran on the covers of the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, The Sun and Daily Mirror.
“The thing is - and I hate to play the single mum card - I'm a single parent, I work two jobs, which I'm proud of and I've always worked,” Murdoch told the BBC.
“Now I want to save money for my daughter for (college) and if I can do that, and can get that opportunity that’s amazing.”
