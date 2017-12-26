‘Merry Christmas, (bleep).’ Cash Me Ousside teen shocks mom with gift

If anyone knows how to shock, it’s Danielle Bregoli, aka the “Cash Me Ousside” girl who became famous for challenging a “Dr. Phil” audience to fight last year.
She was at it again on Christmas day when she gave her mom quite a shock in a moment Danielle posted on her Instagram, where she goes by her new rapper name, Bhad Bhabie.
Danielle handed her mom a red envelope.
“Merry Christmas, b**ch,” she said, which we’re told was the original ending to “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
Her mom opened the card, read it and looked up, stunned.
Inside the card was a check for more than $65,000.
“Mama don’t worry, I juss paid off ya mortgage. Merry Christmas to all you biches,” Danielle wrote on Instagram.
That was also a little plug for her latest single, “Mamma Don’t Worry (Still Ain’t Dirty).” Her song, according to Entertainment Weekly, speaks of her upbringing, which allegedly involved selling pills “like they were Skittles” when she was 11.
Barbara Ann Bregoli launched her daughter into infamy by taking her on the “Dr. Phil” show in September 2016 seeking parenting advice.
The name of the show: “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me For a Crime!”
The audience clearly did not like Danielle and her belligerent attitude and at one point Danielle turned to them and yelled, “All these hoes laugin’ like there’s something funny. Cash me outside, howbow dah?”
A million memes were born in that instant.
When Danielle made a repeat appearance she famously told Dr. Phil, “you were nothin’ before I came on this show.”
And the hits just kept coming. Billboard’s timeline on how Danielle became famous includes that time in February when she, and her mom, were involved in an altercation on a Spirit Airlines flight. The same month Danielle was involved in a brawl outside a Florida bar.
Over the summer she pleaded guilty to several charges related to incidents before she appeared on Dr. Phil’s show, according to Billboard, including marijuana possession, grand theft and filing a false police report on her mom. She got five years probation in August, the same month she debuted her first single, “These Heaux.”
That’s “These Hoes,” in Danielle-speak.
TMZ reported that the single’s unexpected success - the video quickly grabbed millions of views - caught the attention of record execs.
In September she signed a multi-album deal worth millions with Atlantic Records, joining the respectable ranks of Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.
