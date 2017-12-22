Hark! Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols

Two videos of inmates singing carols - in Texas and Utah - are pleasing a lot of ears in these days leading up to Christmas.
On Wednesday, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in Forth Worth, Texas went live on Facebook with caroling by the Christmas Choir at the Tarrant County Corrections Center.
The choir sang inside for fellow inmates, but the video was filmed from the sidewalk outside where a lunchtime crowd gathered for a listen.
The audience cheered and applauded as the singing rang out from the towering downtown building and soared.
Never miss a local story.
The choir performed several standards. “Deck the Halls.” “Silent Night.” “Joy to the World.” Female inmates punctuated their exuberant version of “Feliz Navidad” with clapping.
The concert, viewed more than 22,000 times, was a hit on Facebook, where people left messages of prayers and peace for the inmates.
And last week in Utah, Facebook user Bret Millburn posted a video taken inside the Davis County Jail showing participants in the Correctional Addiction Treatment Services singing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
“The skit they performed addressed the challenges they face with addiction and the skills they are learning to overcome and become positive contributors to society,” Millburn wrote with the video, watched more than 9,000 times. “Best wishes to each for success!”
Comments