Miley’s ‘stripper heels’ and an ’80s pop singer’s Ugg moment

Apparently the cost and origin of footwear doesn’t determine its class and acceptability.
Miley Cyrus claims she wore a pair of “$7 stripper heels” with a custom designer gown earlier this week.
Meanwhile, a 1980s pop icon was turned away from a VIP lounge at the airport in Melbourne, Australia, because she was wearing Ugg boots that typically cost about $150. So what gives?
First on the Miley front: People magazine reports that, while Cyrus has refined her sartorial style considerably since her “Wrecking Ball” days when she wore colorfully dyed armpit hair and lip-covered bodysuits, she did seem to regress a bit during a press conference for “The Voice” on Monday. But just a bit.
The former Hannah Montana star showed up in an elegant, sequined Cristahlea gown with a thigh-high slit and the plastic shoes with lots of butterflies embellishing them.
“They’re from a stripper store,” Cyrus said, according to People. “They’re only $7. They can be yours for the low price of seven bucks and a broken ankle.
“But you’ll have to add the stick-on jewels, that was the customization,” she added. “(Adam Levine) has to carry me tonight, because I can’t walk in these.”
Oh that silly Miley. Always kidding around. Turns out, according to London’s The Daily Mail, Cyrus’ stylist Simone Harouche actually paid $88 for the tacky ‘Butterfly Baby’ 6-inch platforms by Sugar Thrillz, on DollsKill.com.
You’ll see Cyrus sporting less provocative shoes in coming weeks, as commercials for her collaboration for Converse sneakers have just debuted. She sports different pairs of the brand’s shoes in different locations — walking on a beach, sitting on a tractor, working in a recording studio — talking about how Chuck Taylor shoes have always been a part of who she is, but that who she is is always changing.
As for the ’80s pop star and her Uggs: The Qantas business lounge in Melbourne turned away Joanne Catherall, vocalist for the English synth-pop band Human League, because she was wearing one of Australia’s most famous products ever. She tweeted about it a little over a week ago, noting that the woman who turned her away considered them sleepwear.
“Helpfully, she suggested I go to one of the shops & purchase some shoes,” Catherall said.
After Qantas responded to Catherall’s tweet by posting their admission policy, Catherall wondered why an Ugg boot she wears outdoors in all weather would be classified as sleepwear in a Qantas lounge but not by any other place where she’s worn them.
Fans of Catherall or Uggs — or maybe both? — came to her and the popular boots’ defense stating that Qantas was being snobby, calling their policies stupid and spouting all sorts of puns.
