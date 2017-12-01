Jimmy Kimmel and controversial Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are mixing it up and the best seat in the house is your couch.
Jimmy Kimmel accepts Roy Moore’s apparent challenge to fight

By Lisa Gutierrez

December 01, 2017 08:38 AM

Did Senate candidate Roy Moore challenge late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to a fight? Sure sounds like it - and Kimmel happily accepted Thursday.

Ooooh, pass the popcorn.

The two started mixing it up on Twitter when the Alabama Republican tweeted at Kimmel, “if you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man.”

Kimmel tweeted back with a zinger. “Sounds great Roy - let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!” he wrote.

What started it all? Kimmel sent comedian Tony Barbieri, who plays a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” character named Jake Byrd, to crash a Moore rally at an Alabama church on Wednesday. Barbieri posed as an over-the-top, rabid Moore supporter.

He grabbed quite a bit of attention and caused a scene as Moore spoke. Local media even interviewed him, not knowing he was doing a bit for Kimmel’s show. Kimmel showed it Thursday night.

Kimmel followed up his words with Moore on Twitter with a scathing monologue Thursday that took shots at the controversial Senate candidate. Moore has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied the allegations, blaming liberals and Washington elites for causing trouble.

Kimmel’s message to Moore: You’re no Christian, sir.

“If you’re open to it, when we sit down, I will share with you what I learned at my church. At my church, forcing yourself on underaged girls is a no-no. Some even consider it to be a sin,” Kimmel said.

“When you commit a sin at our church, at our church, we’re encouraged to confess and ask for forgiveness for the sin. Not to call the women you allegedly victimized liars and damage them even more.”

“But maybe your church is different. I don’t know.”

Kimmel’s gotten more political on his show in recent months. Most notably he challenged Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, inspired by his newborn son’s battle with a heart condition.

Kimmel said he was willing to “put my Christian values aside just for you” if Moore is really challenging him to a fight.

“There is no one I would love to fight more than you,” Kimmel said. “So if you are challenging me to a fight, here’s what we’ll do. Let’s find a place to do it. I’ll wear a Girl Scout uniform so you can have something to get excited about.”

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. "I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone," Moore said.

    Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host's show due to Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

