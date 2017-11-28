Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, winner of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ is coming to KC

Darci Lynne Farmer, the 13-year-old girl from Oklahoma who reintroduced a nation to ventriloquism by winning “America’s Got Talent,” is bringing her first national tour to Kansas City in February.
She announced the “Darci Lynne and Friends Live” tour on her Facebook page Tuesday.
“Ask and you shall receive! Fans have been asking me to go to their city, so I’ve decided to hit the road with Petunia and the gang on my very first national theater tour!” the announcement said. “Here is the first round of dates with more to come.”
The show comes to Kansas City at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. Kansas City is one of the first five cities on her tour.
Presale tickets go on sale at 10 am. Wednesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Farmer scooped up an enormous following as she competed on the show’s 12th season. Her finale performance, according to Billboard, scored the most views and votes in the show’s history.
Her first official, post-show performance — Dec. 16 in Oklahoma City — sold out in six minutes, Billboard reports, prompting the venue to add additional shows.
She signed this month with United Talent Agency, which has plans for a TV series and record deal in addition to the tour.
