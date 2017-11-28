Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, winner of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ is coming to KC

More Videos

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 0:47

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

Pause
How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York

Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 2:11

Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time

Bill Self says nothing has changed with Billy Preston's status 0:18

Bill Self says nothing has changed with Billy Preston's status

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Off-duty KCK police officer was shopping alone when he confronted man with gun 2:46

Off-duty KCK police officer was shopping alone when he confronted man with gun

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened 1:03

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened

Chiefs WR Albert Wilson on his touchdown in loss to Bills 0:35

Chiefs WR Albert Wilson on his touchdown in loss to Bills

A coalition of local groups protests against Kobach and Donald Trump Jr.'s fundraising 1:52

A coalition of local groups protests against Kobach and Donald Trump Jr.'s fundraising

  • Darci Lynne, 12-year-old singing ventriloquist, gets Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent

    12-year-old who uses ventriloquism to overcome her shyness stuns the crowd with a surprising singing act! See her wow everyone and get a Golden Buzzer from Mel B.

12-year-old who uses ventriloquism to overcome her shyness stuns the crowd with a surprising singing act! See her wow everyone and get a Golden Buzzer from Mel B. America's Got Talent
12-year-old who uses ventriloquism to overcome her shyness stuns the crowd with a surprising singing act! See her wow everyone and get a Golden Buzzer from Mel B. America's Got Talent

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

Stargazing

Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, winner of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ is coming to KC

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

November 28, 2017 12:56 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Darci Lynne Farmer, the 13-year-old girl from Oklahoma who reintroduced a nation to ventriloquism by winning “America’s Got Talent,” is bringing her first national tour to Kansas City in February.

She announced the “Darci Lynne and Friends Live” tour on her Facebook page Tuesday.

“Ask and you shall receive! Fans have been asking me to go to their city, so I’ve decided to hit the road with Petunia and the gang on my very first national theater tour!” the announcement said. “Here is the first round of dates with more to come.”

The show comes to Kansas City at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. Kansas City is one of the first five cities on her tour.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 am. Wednesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Farmer scooped up an enormous following as she competed on the show’s 12th season. Her finale performance, according to Billboard, scored the most views and votes in the show’s history.

Her first official, post-show performance — Dec. 16 in Oklahoma City — sold out in six minutes, Billboard reports, prompting the venue to add additional shows.

She signed this month with United Talent Agency, which has plans for a TV series and record deal in addition to the tour.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 0:47

Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

Pause
How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York 1:59

Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York

Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 2:11

Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time

Bill Self says nothing has changed with Billy Preston's status 0:18

Bill Self says nothing has changed with Billy Preston's status

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Off-duty KCK police officer was shopping alone when he confronted man with gun 2:46

Off-duty KCK police officer was shopping alone when he confronted man with gun

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened 1:03

Inside the Costco shooting: what happened

Chiefs WR Albert Wilson on his touchdown in loss to Bills 0:35

Chiefs WR Albert Wilson on his touchdown in loss to Bills

A coalition of local groups protests against Kobach and Donald Trump Jr.'s fundraising 1:52

A coalition of local groups protests against Kobach and Donald Trump Jr.'s fundraising

  • Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating

    Big Slick Celebrity Weekend hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner, along with their famous guests including comedian Seth Herzog and singer David Cook, entertained the Midland crowd and helped raise a record $1.7

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating

View More Video