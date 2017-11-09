Why Mike Pence fans are at war with Mila Kunis and boycotting Jim Beam

Man, when people threaten to stop drinking Jim Beam — one of the best-selling whiskeys in the world — you know they’re really ticked off.
Here, hold our beer while we figure this out.
Mila Kunis of “That ’70s Show” fame recently revealed that she’s been secretly sending monthly donations to Planned Parenthood in Vice President Mike Pence’s name to protest his anti-abortion stance.
She spilled the beans last week on Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show.
“Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name,’” she told O’Brien.
Kunis is married to her former “That ’70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher and they both supported Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential election.
Team Pence shot back with fire and fury, calling for a boycott of Jim Beam because Kunis is the company’s celebrity pitchwoman.
#BoycottBeam became a thing on Twitter.
And, Pence supporters tweeted, they’re not going to see Kunis’ new movie, “A Bad Moms Christmas,” either.
When will companies learn to avoid politics like the plague. Good way to slash revenue by 50% in a blink. Count me in. #BoycottBeam pic.twitter.com/ic0TmH59gH— Skip the Small Stuff (@skipsmallstuff) November 7, 2017
I was a big fan of @JimBeam, until I found out their spox #MilaKunis has been trolling @VP Pence like a petty juvenile delinquent. #BoycottBeam until U come to UR senses.— Dual CPU Processor (@maradacy) November 7, 2017
@JimBeam After drinking Jim Beam for 30 years Im done. Your spokeswoman Kunis donates to Planned Parenthood in Prnce's name. #BoycottBeam— NoMoreLiberals (@cycles13) November 4, 2017
I doubt Jim Beam knew about Mila's actions, but now that they do they need to drop her or I will also have to drop Beam. #BoycottBeam— John McNamara (@J_Pa_Mc) November 7, 2017
#boycottbeam decided not to have any @JimBeam for our Christmas parties this year, drop your evil spokeslady and will reconsider. @BoycottPal— Rick Macaluso (@macaluso9315) November 8, 2017
A Twitter user named Justin Emery in Springfield, Mo., said he stopped selling Jim Beam at his string of liquor stores.
“I own six retail liquor stores in Missouri & we’ve pulled your products off our shelves,” he tweeted. “You can thank Mila Kunis #BoycottBeam.”
@JimBeam I own six retail liquor stores in Missouri & we've pulled your products off our shelves. You can thank Mila Kunis #BoycottBeam— Justin Emery (@JustinEmery777) November 8, 2017
Kunis fans came out to support her and take their best shots.
I for one commend #milakunis and am going to buy, not boycott, #jimbeam— Anthony Schneider (@anthonyws) November 7, 2017
#BuyJimBeam
If you’re participating in the #BoycottBeam hashtag because Mila Kunis supports Planned Parenthood you should just crawl back into the trailer park dumpster you crawled out of. #StandWithPP— alpha foxtrot (@Frangione_A) November 8, 2017
I don't drink @JimBeam, but I'll buy a few bottles if you keep the wonderful #MilaKunis Don't #boycottbeam #boycott anti-intellectual and anti-science politicians.— Dustin Hume (@DustinHume) November 9, 2017
LOL at this #BoycottBeam -- I have a feeling all of those 'boycotting' will continue to sip their @JimBeam while watching the NFL games that they are 'boycotting', too.— ariel ufret (@arielufret) November 9, 2017
Side note: #FakeOutrage comes most from those who watch #FakeNews.
Nothing's better than @JimBeam poured over frozen cubes of Republican tears. Thanks, Mila. #BoycottBeam #BoycottJimBeam #BuyJimBeam pic.twitter.com/ZjxLxIDFTd— Nolan Zugernat (@NolanZugernat) November 8, 2017
Jim Beam hasn’t commented on the situation. But New York food magazine Grub Street did note: “Suntory, Jim Beam’s Japanese owner, is now probably as sick and tired of American politics as the rest of us.”
