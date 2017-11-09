Ooh boy, Mike Pence fans are so ticked off at Mila Kunis that they’re boycotting the company she serves as pitchwoman for — Jim Beam.
Why Mike Pence fans are at war with Mila Kunis and boycotting Jim Beam

By Lisa Gutierrez

November 09, 2017 3:27 PM

Man, when people threaten to stop drinking Jim Beam — one of the best-selling whiskeys in the world — you know they’re really ticked off.

Here, hold our beer while we figure this out.

Mila Kunis of “That ’70s Show” fame recently revealed that she’s been secretly sending monthly donations to Planned Parenthood in Vice President Mike Pence’s name to protest his anti-abortion stance.

She spilled the beans last week on Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show.

“Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name,’” she told O’Brien.

Kunis is married to her former “That ’70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher and they both supported Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential election.

Team Pence shot back with fire and fury, calling for a boycott of Jim Beam because Kunis is the company’s celebrity pitchwoman.

#BoycottBeam became a thing on Twitter.

And, Pence supporters tweeted, they’re not going to see Kunis’ new movie, “A Bad Moms Christmas,” either.

A Twitter user named Justin Emery in Springfield, Mo., said he stopped selling Jim Beam at his string of liquor stores.

“I own six retail liquor stores in Missouri & we’ve pulled your products off our shelves,” he tweeted. “You can thank Mila Kunis #BoycottBeam.”

Kunis fans came out to support her and take their best shots.

Jim Beam hasn’t commented on the situation. But New York food magazine Grub Street did note: “Suntory, Jim Beam’s Japanese owner, is now probably as sick and tired of American politics as the rest of us.”

