Eeeew! Millions are fascinated by this popping pimple cupcake video

In early October a baker in Skiatook, Okla. posted a video to her Facebook page that is both fascinating and disgusting.
The video shows someone squeezing the top of one of her bakery’s “pimple cupcakes.”
Just like that zit on your face, the cupcake squirts out its yellow puss-like filling through a hole on the top.
“There's been a lot of mixed reviews about them,” baker Aspen Jackson told KTUL in Tulsa. “I've had people say they were just hilarious, and I've heard people say they're disgusting.”
But because watching pimple-popping videos is apparently America’s new pastime - just check out YouTube to verify that - Jackson’s cupcake video has scooped up a viral 42 million-plus views.
That’s a lot of “eeeeeewwws” of horror and wonder.
“I draw the line at edible zits,” declared one Facebook commenter.
Yahoo! 7 in Australia declared the treats perfect “for that special breed of people out there who thrive on pimple popping videos.”
Shared by Facebook friends and shown on TV stations across the country, Jackson’s video is being watched ‘round the world. “It went crazy. We did not expect it at all.” she told KTUL.
She started baking seven years ago when she was pregnant with her youngest son, she told the Tulsa World.
She learned how to make birthday cakes for her kids and the rest is viral history. Today she runs an in-home bakery named Gracie Pearl Confections.
She posted the pimple cupcake video in early October and a friend asked to share it. In addition to its more than 42 million views, it’s also been shared more than 300,000 times on Facebook.
“The pimple cupcakes were a custom order from a local medical office,” she told the newspaper. “They wanted pimple cupcakes and they wanted them to be as gross as I could make them so I went for it! I had seen pimple cupcakes before, so I had an idea of what she wanted.”
Indeed. Pimple cupcakes have been around for more than a year, an American food trend that seems to concern the writers of the Australian food blog, 9Honey Kitchen, who recently took note of Jackson’s video.
“Sure, there are those that relish a good spousal zit squeezing sesh (we're not in that camp), but bodily fluids have, for the most part, been kept firmly out of the foodie sphere. Until now,” they wrote.
“Footage of some edible pimple popping cupcakes have gone viral after being uploaded to Facebook – and, fair warning, it's not for the squeamish, though we suspect you're going to sneak a peek regardless.”
It’s not clear if Jackson has even tasted one of her icky creations - a vanilla cupcake with cream cheese frosting and a fondant lid with red food coloring around the hole to make it look angry and irritated. “The piping gel around the top makes it look a little bit grosser,” she told KTUL.
She recently shared her recipe on Facebook.
All this new interest in her cupcakes has put the squeeze on her business and she’s had to apologize to customers. She just doesn’t have the time to ship them around the world, she wrote in a recent post on the company’s Facebook page.
“Because customer satisfaction means everything to me, I feel it would be reckless of me to attempt to ship massive amounts of cupcakes without taking my time with the process and learning what works,” she wrote.
“The last thing I want for my customers is to receive a box full of mushed cupcakes ...”
Like that’s the worst thing she’s ever done to a cupcake.
