Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

KCK singer moves one step closer to victory on ‘The Voice’

By Lisa Gutierrez And Aaron Randle

October 25, 2017 8:50 AM

KCK alt-soul singer Eric Lyn Copeland impressed “The Voice” coach Jennifer Hudson enough on Tuesday night to move on to next week’s Knockout Round.

Copeland, who performs as Eric Lyn, went head-to-head against Ignatious Carmouche in the show’s Battle Round.

They sang “Unaware” by Allen Stone and it was Copeland’s falsetto that impressed.

“They were a match made in heaven, and it was immediately clear that it would be an upset for either to go home,” noted The Hollywood Reporter.

“Lyn and Carmouche delivered one of the best Battles of the season, but Hudson unfortunately had to send one home.”

Hudson made it clear that the choice was tough.

“I think I’m sick,” she said after they sang. “Vocally you guys are equal. I love that both of you took my notes, so I’m owning your superpower. I really feel sick, I want to go home right now because it’s that tough. Oh, man. This is a decision that I do not want to have to make. Can I leave and they stay?”

She said she wanted to base her decision on who she felt was the most confident in the moment.

“If you don’t believe in who you are, then no one will believe in who you are,” she said.

Then she chose to keep Copeland.

He is the latest local musician to find success on “The Voice.” Earlier this year, during the show’s 12th season, Smithville country singer and Parkville University graduate Casi Joy made it to the Top 20.

Copeland, a graduate of F.L. Schlagle High School, is a voice teacher in L.A.

