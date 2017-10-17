Watch the ‘Wizard of Oz’ homecoming rally routine that has enchanted thousands

A high school in Arizona performed a homecoming rally routine last month that some say is the best they’ve ever seen.
The theme was “The Wizard of Oz.”
The Performing Arts Crew - PAC - dance team at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Ariz. blew the roof off the gym with the routine.
A video of the performance posted to YouTube on Sept. 29 has been viewed more than 1.2 million times. Just like in the classic 1939 film starring Judy Garland as Dorothy from Kansas, it begins in black and white.
It unfolds as a mash-up of audio clips from the film and current music, with the Cowardly Lion dancing to Katy Perry’s “Roar” and the Wicked Witch melting away to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”
Genius pairing: The scarecrow dancing to Cypress Hill’s “Insane in the Brain.”
Dance team coach and dance instructor Kristy Lopez choreographed the performance.
Earlier this year the team won first place in the Arizona State Cheerleading/Pom Tournament for the third consecutive year, according to The Sahuarita Sun.
The school has only been open six years.
“They just have the mentality that they are going to outwork everybody. They just don’t ever give in,” Lopez told the newspaper about her champion dancers.
“They’re so disciplined. The mental toughness to get through the state season is unbelievable. These kids will know how to face any challenge in life.”
Feel-good-news website, Inspire More, posted the video of the “Oz” routine with this headline: “High School Dance Team’s ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Routine Praised As Greatest Pep Rally Ever!”
“It’s wonderfully entertaining! Kudos to you all!!,” Pee-wee Herman wrote on his blog where he, too, has posted the video.
This isn’t the first time the dance team’s work has gone viral, according to The Arizona Republic. The team’s “Pixar” and “Alice in Wonderland” performances scooped up about 1.6 million and 267,000 views, respectively.
Ease on down the road and check out the Oz rally yourself.
Comments