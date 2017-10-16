Kid Rock bringing ‘greatest New Year’s Eve bash on Earth’ to Sprint Center

Kid Rock will ring in the New Year at Kansas City’s Sprint Center with what is billed as “the greatest New Year’s Eve bash on Earth.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the Dec. 31 show, presented by 98.9 The Rock and 106.5 The Wolf.
Kid Rock recently performed a six-night, sold-out run at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where he set an arena record with 86,893 concert-goes, according to a press release about the Kansas City show.
He performs in multiple genres - hip-hop, heavy metal, country, classic rock. His latest single is the country hit, “Tennessee Mountain Top.”
Tickets for the show can be purchased at livenation.com and at the Sprint Center box office.
The rocker made political news over the summer when speculation arose that Republicans were encouraging the ardent Donald Trump supporter to run for U.S. Senate.
After Eminem, who is also from Michigan, skewered Trump in a fiery freestyle a few days ago, fans of both performers began dreaming about the two musicians running against each other - a sort of political death match, Michigan style.
“And since they're both Detroit rappers with zero experience in politics, it only makes sense that they duke it out 8 Mile-style with an epic rap battle for the ages,” wrote Maxim.
If you think this ends in anything but a Kid Rock v Eminem rap battle for the Michigan Senate seat in 2024 you're not paying attention.— Ian Williams (@Brock_toon) October 11, 2017
Eminem running for senator vs Kid Rock is pretty much the election we deserve at this point— Jimmer (@JimJimsonJr) October 11, 2017
