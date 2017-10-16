Kid Rock will welcome 2018 in Kansas City in a New Year’s Eve concert at the Sprint Center.
Kid Rock will welcome 2018 in Kansas City in a New Year’s Eve concert at the Sprint Center. Associated Press
Kid Rock will welcome 2018 in Kansas City in a New Year’s Eve concert at the Sprint Center. Associated Press

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

Stargazing

Kid Rock bringing ‘greatest New Year’s Eve bash on Earth’ to Sprint Center

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 16, 2017 10:48 AM

Kid Rock will ring in the New Year at Kansas City’s Sprint Center with what is billed as “the greatest New Year’s Eve bash on Earth.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the Dec. 31 show, presented by 98.9 The Rock and 106.5 The Wolf.

Kid Rock recently performed a six-night, sold-out run at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where he set an arena record with 86,893 concert-goes, according to a press release about the Kansas City show.

He performs in multiple genres - hip-hop, heavy metal, country, classic rock. His latest single is the country hit, “Tennessee Mountain Top.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased at livenation.com and at the Sprint Center box office.

The rocker made political news over the summer when speculation arose that Republicans were encouraging the ardent Donald Trump supporter to run for U.S. Senate.

After Eminem, who is also from Michigan, skewered Trump in a fiery freestyle a few days ago, fans of both performers began dreaming about the two musicians running against each other - a sort of political death match, Michigan style.

“And since they're both Detroit rappers with zero experience in politics, it only makes sense that they duke it out 8 Mile-style with an epic rap battle for the ages,” wrote Maxim.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating

    Big Slick Celebrity Weekend hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner, along with their famous guests including comedian Seth Herzog and singer David Cook, entertained the Midland crowd and helped raise a record $1.7

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating 1:38

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating
Big Slick celebs show their stuff on the red carpet 3:12

Big Slick celebs show their stuff on the red carpet
Big Slick hosts visit with kids at Children's Mercy 2:46

Big Slick hosts visit with kids at Children's Mercy

View More Video