How do you get dissed by Kermit the Frog? Ask Chrissy Teigen

Better to be kissed by a frog than dissed by one?
Not if you’re Chrissy Teigen and the frog is the most recognizable on the planet and name checks you in a tweet.
On Thursday, Teigen asked her 7.53 million Twitter followers one of those let’s-just-have-some-fun-today questions: “What is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit.”
what is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
Her fans played along.
Well Chrissy I went through a mild Juggalo phase and am pretty glad I did not end up with the giant Hatchetman on my chest as planned at 17.— Pat (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@PatsHoppedUp) September 21, 2017
I was gonna get a tattoo of a cactus on my thigh and wasn't going to shave that portion of my leg— bree (@gingerspicerack) September 21, 2017
the tragedy/comedy faces— tw*tter gal (@rachelmillman) September 21, 2017
When Kermit caught wind of how Teigen was happy to not have his cute little face inked anywhere on her made-for-Instagram body - he shot back with a wink.
Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo. https://t.co/GGw5qFsxDG— Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) September 21, 2017
Teigen was one of the first to reply with an “lollll” and a follow-up tweet.
“I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now,” she wrote.
I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now https://t.co/A79dpSb5QK— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017
Twitter was overjoyed for the distraction from real-world worries.
Twitter users like their tea green.
Kermit is a savage pic.twitter.com/kpIYBTIy73— Char ❗️️ (@CharCubed) September 21, 2017
I'm dead. This is what Twitter was meant to do. Not launch nuclear wars!!— Just A Fan ⚾️⚽️ (@makboo168) September 22, 2017
Slay frog king— Ben Basche (@basche42) September 21, 2017
September 21, 2017
Well then... pic.twitter.com/PZXmDuCPBZ— Ashley Pallini (@SashyP) September 22, 2017
Some green shade thrown right here pic.twitter.com/EogWMpOHFW— David Rider (@dmrider) September 22, 2017
September 21, 2017
Well, damn. LOL pic.twitter.com/NNYkim1yt1— lauren warren (@iamlaurenp) September 21, 2017
Comments