A good-natured smackdown between Chrissy Teigen and Kermit the Frog on Twitter Thursday thankfully ended before Miss Piggy got involved. Associated Press

How do you get dissed by Kermit the Frog? Ask Chrissy Teigen

By Lisa Gutierrez

September 22, 2017 11:50 AM

Better to be kissed by a frog than dissed by one?

Not if you’re Chrissy Teigen and the frog is the most recognizable on the planet and name checks you in a tweet.

On Thursday, Teigen asked her 7.53 million Twitter followers one of those let’s-just-have-some-fun-today questions: “What is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit.”

Her fans played along.

When Kermit caught wind of how Teigen was happy to not have his cute little face inked anywhere on her made-for-Instagram body - he shot back with a wink.

Teigen was one of the first to reply with an “lollll” and a follow-up tweet.

“I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now,” she wrote.

Twitter was overjoyed for the distraction from real-world worries.

Twitter users like their tea green.

