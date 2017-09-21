“He had to know his place.” Plus-sized model and blogger Lesego Legobane, shown on the right, shot back at this Twitter user who tried to shame her body. Thousands around the world supported her response.
Plus-sized blogger ‘ThickLeeyonce’ shuts down mean tweet with just four words

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

September 21, 2017 3:59 PM

South African plus-sized model and blogger Lesego Legobane — aka “ThickLeeyonce” — could have just let it go. It’s not like it was the first time someone mocked her curves.

But this time? “He had to know his place,” a defiant Legobane, 24, told BuzzFeed about a fellow South African Twitter user who ridiculed her with this tweet on Tuesday.

She is the woman on the right.

She fired back with her own tweet.

“I don’t like you.”

Legobane, who is also a photographer, found out about the tweet when someone tagged her in it. She told BuzzFeed she decided “he had to know his place. So I decided to reply because I felt he was being rude.”

Her four-word burn has earned more than 900,000 likes and support on various fronts, from fitness and fashion (Women’s Health, Cosmopolitan) to entertainment (Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj).

“And that’s how it’s done,” declared Marie Claire UK magazine.

“This might be the best clapback of 2017,” tweeted romance writer Melissa Blue.

“It means a lot to me that I can change someone’s perception about their physical appearance by loving my own,” Legobane told BuzzFeed.

 

I don't like you -Thickleeyonce

A post shared by fat gal (@thickleeyonce) on

The other woman shown in the meme told BuzzFeed she did not take it as a compliment.

“And to use one woman’s picture (mine in this case) to body-shame another is just rude and unnecessary.” said Cape Town model/actress Joëlle Kayembe.

After the wrath of the world rained down on him, Leyton Mokgerepi tried to put out the fire by tweeting Legobane’s photo again, this time calling her “girlfriend goals.”

“Quite frankly I didn’t mean to denigrate Lesego or body-shame big girls,” he told HuffPost UK on Wednesday. “I’m not about that life. I didn’t mean to make her feel bad about herself.”

Judging from Twitter’s response, few people believed him.

