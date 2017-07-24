Monday Mixer: KC’s Paul Rudd and David Koechner join ‘Anchorman’ pals on casino games

▪ Big bucks, no whammies: Two of our local Big Slick guys soon may find their way to a casino near you.
It’s kind of a big deal.
Casinopedia reports KC’s Paul Rudd and Tipton, Mo., native David Koechner will appear on new “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”-themed slot machines from Scientific Games.
The games offer cutscenes from the film, and bonus games featuring Rudd’s Brian Fantana and Koechner’s Champ Kind (as well as Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy and Steve Carell’s Brick Tamland).
The online video for the games also features Sunflower State prog-rock band Kansas’ “Carry on Wayward Son.”)
▪ Stan (and Dave) against evil: In other David Koechner news, IFC dropped a trailer for the second season of “Stan Against Evil,” which features Koechner getting menaced by an evil horse.
▪ Tis but a scratch: KCK’s Don Cheadle confirmed recently he’ll be back for “Avengers: Infinity War.”
For those who haven’t been keeping up with the unending stream of Marvel superhero movies, Rhodes — spoiler alert — was injured in the big fight between Captain America’s super-friends and Iron Man’s super-squad in “Captain America: Civil War.”
Cheadle said in the world of comic-book movies and supergeniuses such as Tony Stark (aka Iron Man, aka Robert Downey Jr.), Rhodey’s injuries amount to little more than a flesh wound.
“When you have somebody like Tony who is a master of tech and can create things that can get you over the hump, then you can walk again,” Cheadle told “Good Morning America.” “It’s an augmentation. It’s semi-bionic. I’m like Lee Majors, but twice. I’m the $12 million man.”
Also in that appearance, Cheadle and his co-star Mark Ruffalo (aka the Incredible Hulk) also made a bit of news (for geeks, anyway) when Ruffalo spilled that “everybody dies” in “Infinity War.”
“Dude,” Cheadle said.
“Am I in trouble?” Ruffalo said.
“A little,” Cheadle said.
It could have been an act. Something similar happened in a joint appearance by Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange).
We’ll see if it was all showmanship when the film is released in May.
▪ Do tacos get any more kick butt than this? Remember that old “Taco Town” sketch on “Saturday Night Live” with KC’s Jason Sudeikis and the 15-layer taco?
Someone made it. And ate it.
“Binging With Babish” food blogger Oliver Babish whipped up the taco/pancake/chili monstrosity, decreeing it “pretty good” and “palatable” and with a few substitutions — losing the inedible corn husk, for example — a “party starter and genuine threat to public health.”
▪ Misty Copeland, the KC native who went on to become the first African-American principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre, is featured in a strikingly austere new Under Armour commercial that includes spoken word poetry from Saul Williams.
Copeland will be at Unity Temple on the Plaza at 7 p.m., Monday, July 31, to talk about her latest book, “Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You.”
The admission package is $30 for up to two people and includes one autographed copy of the book.
The event is presented by Rainy Day Books and Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey. More at RainyDayBooks.com.
▪ “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” starring KC’s Rudd and David Dastmalchian, added a few big names to its cast this weekend. Michelle Pfeiffer will play Janet van Dyne, the wife of the original Ant-Man (played by Michael Douglas) and Laurence Fishburne will play Bill Foster, the original giant man, Goliath. The film also has added Walton Goggins ( “Justified,” “Hateful Eight”) to the cast in an undisclosed role. Evangeline Lily also stars. Filming is set to get underway this month; the film is due in theaters next summer.
▪ You may not yet know the name Sophia Lillis, but you will.
The 15-year-old actress is featured in HBO’s adaptation of KC author Gillian Flynn’s “Sharp Objects,” as well as the upcoming film based on Stephen King’s “It.”
She regales Rolling Stone with tales of her first encounter with King’s infamous Pennywise the clown.
“We actually weren’t allowed to see him until our scenes, because we wanted the horror to be real,” she said. “Everyone had different reactions, but all of us were like, ‘Wow, what did we get ourselves into?’ One look at him, and … you know, he’s a really scary clown that wants to kill us. I was a little bit shocked. But then he went up to me afterwards and was like, ‘Hi, how’s things?’ He’s really nice, but I didn’t know how to react.”
Monday music
▪ Tune in today at noon for The Kansas City Star’s new Facebook Live local music show, Star Sessions, live at the Blue Room in the 18th & Vine District. Today’s guest: Kansas City singer/songwriter Sara Morgan. Watch last week’s show with KC singer/songwriter Duncan Hill here.
Stuff to do
▪ The Leavenworth County Fair starts Tuesday in Tonganoxie. Free except for carnival, rides and arena events. leavenworthcountyfair.com.
▪ Tumbleweed: America’s Outlaw Country Music Festival is Friday and Saturday at La Benite Park in Sugar Creek. Ticket options include $69-per-day passes and are available through tumbleweedcountry.com.
▪ The Great Car Show is Sunday at the national World War I Museum. Admission is free. More at thegreatcarshow.com.
▪ KC Weddings Bridal Spectacular is Sunday at Overland Park Convention Center. Tickets are $10 through kcweddings.com and will be $12 at the door.
▪ The Johnson County Fair starts Sunday in Gardner. Free except for carnival and nightly arena events. jocokansasfair.com.
On the way
▪ Echo & the Bunnymen performs Tuesday at Crossroads KC. Tickets are $38-$81.50 through crossroadskc.com.
▪ Social Distortion performs Tuesday at Liberty Hall in Lawrence. Tickets are $40.50-$140 through libertyhall.net.
▪ Mary Chapin Carpenter performs Wednesday at Kauffman Center. Tickets are $35.50-$75.50 through kauffmancenter.org.
▪ The Warped Tour stops Thursday at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater in Bonner Springs. Tickets are $41.50 through providenceamp.com.
▪ Stephen Stills and Judy Collins perform Sunday at Yardley Hall. Tickets are $55-$175 through jccc.edu/performing-arts-series.
New this week
▪ Books: Tui T. Sutherland, “Wings of Fire”; Elizabeth Peters, “The Painted Queen”; Linda Fairstein, “Deadfall”; C.J. Box, “Paradise Valley”; Ruth Ware, “The Lying Game”; Heather Graham, “Dark Rites.” More here.
▪ Music: Cage the Elephant, “Unpeeled”; Alice Cooper, “Paranormal”; Arcade Fire, “Everything Now”; John Dennis, “Second Wind”; Manchester Orchestra, “A Black Mile to the Surface”; Passion Pit, “Tremendous Sea of Love.” More here.
▪ Movies: “Atomic Blonde”; “The Emoji Movie”; “A Ghost Story”; “City of Ghosts.”
▪ Video: “The Boss Baby”; “Ghost in the Shell”; “Gifted”; “Unforgettable.” More here.
▪ Games: “Fortnite”; “Aven: Colony”; “Constructor.” More here.
David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese
Comments