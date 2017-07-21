The Madame Tussauds wax statue of Beyonce in New York that people criticized for making her appear “too white” disappeared for a while from the museum. But it’s back now.
July 21, 2017 3:44 PM

Controversial wax Beyoncé statue disappears — then returns — at Madame Tussauds

By Lisa Gutierrez

Beyoncé’s controversial wax likeness at Madame Tussauds New York is making more headlines than the singer herself as she takes a break at home with her newborn twins.

The New York Times reported the new statue was gone from its exhibit at the museum on Thursday afternoon.

The statue was panned when Twitter got its first look at it, with people quickly complaining that the likeness was much lighter skinned and less curvaceous than the real Beyoncé.

Some people thought it looked more like Lindsay Lohan or Julia Stiles.

The museum pushed back, saying its “talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted” and that “lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures, which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

A museum staff member told the Times on Thursday the statue was “off the floor until further notice.”

The New York Daily News reported on Friday that the statue was back in its exhibit with an “updated” look.

The museum told the Daily News that they had “adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure.”

