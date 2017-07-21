Near. Far. Wherever Celine Dion is, we know this fashionista will turn heads

Vogue has declared it and thus it is true: Celine Dion is “having a moment.”
Make that a huge moment.
Working with celebrity stylist Law Roach since the two met at last year’s Billboard Music Awards, she has noticeably dialed up her fashion game.
Dion sitting in the front row at the Paris fashion shows. Dion turning heads at her first Met Gala this year in custom Versace. Dion going full-on diva in a snow-white cape on the streets of Paris. Fendi. Balenciaga. Saint Laurent. She’s been wearing it all.
At this year’s Billboard awards in May, Roach dressed her in a white gown by Stéphane Rolland with oversized shoulders and a plunging neckline when she sang “My Heart Will Go On” to honor the 20th anniversary of “Titanic.”
On Thursday, Vogue officially pushed the butterfly out of the cocoon by releasing a fashion video of the Canadian superstar that has fashion fans cheering.
In the two-minute video Dion dances and prances and strikes poses at the Ritz Paris while wearing mouth-watering couture creations.
Chanel. Valentino. Rodarte.
Dion in Dior? Stop it.
“Dion’s love affair with couture can only be described as magical,” says Vogue. “She brings a childlike wonder to the front row with standing ovations, eyeing the looks on the runway like delicious candy in a jar.
“It’s why this season we invited the Canadian diva to star in Vogue’s Couture Week video in which she tries on all the most exquisite ensembles from the collections seen on the runways of Paris earlier this month.”
She first appears sitting at a vanity in a frothy, cotton-candy-like pink tulle gown by Giambattista Valli. She’s waiting to have a Marie Antoinette-like wig attached to her head, and singing.
“People thought they know me/ People thought they saw me/ Nothin’ yet.”
Featuring @celinedion in @giambattistavalliparis Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua Producer @kelmcgee23 for NAAKT House Production @prodn_artandcommerce Director of Photography @daniellucasbouquet Set Design @migsbento Post Production @dtouch_official
She also wears a show-stopping, heavily embellished jumpsuit from Rodarte’s first show in Paris.
“Coupled with the sublime floral headpieces of master hairstylist Julien d’Ys, and the overall effect falls somewhere between heaven and Celine Dion’s couture-filled dressing room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas,” Vogue declares.
Featuring @celinedion in @rodarte Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua
She uses french fries to tempt the wait staff in the hotel’s kitchen wearing a quirky corset by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, a look that falls “right in line with Celine Dion’s brand of joie de vivre,” says Vogue.
“Who else would have the gumption, or shall we say je ne sais quoi, to pull off his deconstructed elegance?”
Featuring @celinedion in @maisonmargiela and @rogervivier Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua
Fashionistas are coveting the sequined hat she wears while dancing in Chanel on a boat cruising down the Seine.
Featuring @CelineDion in @chanelofficial Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua Producer @kelmcgee23 for NAAKT House Production @prodn_artandcommerce Director of Photography @daniellucasbouquet Set Design @migsbento Post Production @dtouch_official
“We’re starting to look at fashion in two distinct eras: B.C. (Before Celine), and D.C. (During Celine),” gushes People.
Dion wears the title of fashion icon well.
