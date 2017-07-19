A new online game “Push Trump Off a Cliff Again” lets players push a cartoon Trump off a rocky precipice, into a volcano, down a New York manhole or into the mouth of a Tyrannosaurus rex.
A new online game “Push Trump Off a Cliff Again” lets players push a cartoon Trump off a rocky precipice, into a volcano, down a New York manhole or into the mouth of a Tyrannosaurus rex. pushtrumpoffacliffagain.com
A new online game “Push Trump Off a Cliff Again” lets players push a cartoon Trump off a rocky precipice, into a volcano, down a New York manhole or into the mouth of a Tyrannosaurus rex. pushtrumpoffacliffagain.com

Stargazing

Your daily fix of celebrity news and other viral phenoms

Stargazing

‘Push Trump Off a Cliff Again’ game draws fire, gets a nudge from Rosie O’Donnell

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

July 19, 2017 3:51 PM

A new online game called “Push Trump Off a Cliff Again” is only a few days old but has already earned the kind of publicity money can’t buy.

The game has been played more than 3 million times in the past week.

The game lets players push a cartoon Trump off a rocky precipice, into a volcano, down a New York manhole or into the mouth of a Tyrannosaurus rex.

In the New York street scene a giant, gold letter “T” lands with a clunk on the street beside him, presumably having just fallen off Trump Tower.

Trump yells different phrases as he falls: “Bye!” “I’m really rich!”

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell — a well-known Trump detractor — tweeted about the game over the weekend.

She retweeted the website’s URL again Wednesday after Trump supporters criticized her for supporting it. “So good — lets post it again #Resistance,” she tweeted.

O’Donnell’s fans warned her that she would be accused of advocating aggression against the president, and that came to pass.

Trump supporters, including Fox News host Sean Hannity who called the game “sick” in a blog post, criticized her for promoting an animated game that suggests violence against the president.

Some people equated O’Donnell’s plug with comedian Kathy Griffin holding up a fake, bloodied, Trump head in May, a universally-panned stunt for which Griffin apologized.

The Trump cliff game was created by Justin Hook, a writer for the Fox animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers.”

“If you’ve ever felt like pushing Trump off a cliff, then this Zen game I built is for you,” Hook tweeted July 12.

Hook has created other internet games, including “Google Feud,” which fuses the TV game show “Family Feud” with Google auto-complete predictions.

Visit “Google Feud” today and you’ll find the game and a link to the Trump game, too.

Lisa Gutierrez: 816-234-4987, @kcstargazing

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating

    Big Slick Celebrity Weekend hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner, along with their famous guests including comedian Seth Herzog and singer David Cook, entertained the Midland crowd and helped raise a record $1.7

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating 1:38

Highlights from the Big Slick auction stage: Singing, dancing, joking, celebrating
Big Slick celebs show their stuff on the red carpet 3:12

Big Slick celebs show their stuff on the red carpet
Big Slick hosts visit with kids at Children's Mercy 2:46

Big Slick hosts visit with kids at Children's Mercy

View More Video