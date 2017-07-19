Jennifer Lawrence reportedly got sick during a performance of “1984” Monday night in New York.
July 19, 2017

Seeing Broadway’s ‘1984’ turns into a wretched night out for Jennifer Lawrence

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

The list of people who have hurled during performances of Broadway’s new staging of George Orwell’s “1984” just grew by one very famous name.

“Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence reportedly barfed during a Monday night performance. But was she, like others, sickened by what she saw on stage?

The play, starring Olivia Wilde and Tom Sturridge, has become known as that loud, shocking show that makes people hurl and faint.

It even comes with a warning well-documented by now by theater critics.

Warning: “This production contains flashing lights, strobe effects, loud noises, gunshots, smoking and graphic depictions of violence and torture. It is not suitable for children under 14.”

“Though I usually don’t provide trigger warnings in my reviews, I feel obliged to do so here,” New York Times theater critic Ben Brantley wrote.

But apparently that’s not what made Lawrence sick.

“Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat,” a source told Page Six. “Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out.”

A friend of the actress told Page Six she caught the stomach flu from her nephews. She’s “really sick,” the friend said.

Page Six trotted out another Jennifer-Lawrence-puked incident, one she described to Seth Meyers in 2014.

It was at an Oscars after-party co-hosted by Madonna. “There’s this big fancy party … and I puked on the porch,” she said.

“I was in such bad condition, and I look behind me while I’m puking, and Miley Cyrus is there like, ‘Get it together.’ 

