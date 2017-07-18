Oh, baby: Couple shares their secret for sneaking snacks into the movie theater

A video that has gone viral on social media shows people how to sneak snacks — a lot of them — into the movie theater.
Not that that’s a good idea or anything.
(Hey AMC, we’re just the messenger here.)
“If you’re (sic) wallet isn’t empty after buying some movie tickets, it will be once you spend an absurd amount on treats to munch on while you’re watching your movie,” writes male lifestyle website CraveOnline. “And that’s why the Twitter user below is coming across as a genius as he revealed that he actually got a baby carrier simply to sneak food into the movies.”
Twitter user @Barrington_14 posted a video of a couple — hard to tell if that’s him or someone else in the video — prepping for a night at the movies.
Car seat? Check.
Snacks? Check.
Snacks packed into the car seat, then covered up with a baby blanket? Check.
The video follows the couple walking through the theater parking lot with the car seat, buying their tickets, getting past the ticket-taker — is she going to look? Is she going to look in the car seat? Ah, she doesn’t look — and then unloading their smuggled snacks once the lights went down in the theater.
There must have been 10 pounds of soda and candy in that car seat.
Who eats all that during one showing?
when i tell y'all im about to buy a baby carrier of craigslist for the low...this is genius pic.twitter.com/eahVMZ6xfo— 6arrington (@Barrington_14) July 11, 2017
“While some might give you looks for supposedly bringing an infant into a quiet movie theater, this hack has childless people ready to invest in a car seat,” Popsugar declared.
Twitter’s reaction was more “bwahahahahaha.” The video has been retweeted nearly 71,000 times since July 11.
@xeniardz next time we go to the movies we know where to put all the munchies— Karena (@karena_vasquezz) July 13, 2017
July 12, 2017
“A couple of things to remember here: it’s probably best not to try this at an R-rated movie,” wrote viral video website The FW.
“Bringing in a toddler for a ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ movie is bound to raise eyebrows. Likewise, don’t attempt it during a late night showing. If you’re hauling a car seat around for a 10:30 screening, someone is bound to get suspicious.
“You may also want to think through what you bring. Don’t cook a steak at home or bring in Chinese. The aroma will have you booted from the theater before the previews are done.”
Ah, but here’s the problem with tweeting a secret hack — it’s not a secret anymore.
The movie theater folks use social media, too. Duh.
“Any movie theater employee can ask to look in your bag but would any of them have the audacity to ask if they can look in your baby car seat? Probably not,” guessed WeAreMitu.com.
Until now, maybe.
