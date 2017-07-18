Garth Brooks offers to send couple who got engaged at his concert on their honeymoon

Chelsea Townsend called it an “out-of-body” experience.
Her boyfriend literally stopped the Garth Brooks concert in Oklahoma City in its chart-topping tracks on Saturday by proposing as Brooks sang “Unanswered Prayers.”
“I was going to do it low profile,” Drew Bargley, who lives in Texas, told KOCO in Oklahoma City.
He took his GoPro to the show, but officials at Chesapeake Energy Arena confiscated it. So he asked the woman behind them to record the proposal on her cellphone.
Townsend was shocked to see her beau get down on one knee right there in the arena. Others were shocked, too, and soon a buzz started rippling through the arena.
“She messed up the video and kind of freaked out,” Bargley told The Dallas Morning News. “But all the women around us who saw me on one knee were oohing and ahhing. And that went on like a wave through the arena, like at a sports event.”
Then the guy singing on the stage noticed the ruckus, too — and stopped singing.
Incredible. Guy proposes to gf during Unanswered Prayers. Garth stops the show, offers to pay for Hawaii honeymoon pic.twitter.com/CrOgKHTJ6C— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 16, 2017
In the crowd, Amanda Canseco Littlejohn caught what happened next on video and posted it on her Facebook page.
And what happened next would probably not surprise the thousands of fans who flocked to Kansas City when the big-hearted superstar held court over two consecutive weekends at the Sprint Center in May.
Brooks walked to the edge of the stage and asked fans what was going on in the stands. Then he started talking to the Texas couple.
“You guys got a date planned?” Brooks asked the couple from the stage.
They signaled no.
“Chelsea, where do you want to go on your honeymoon?” he asked next.
Townsend gestured that she had no idea.
“No idea? Well I’ll tell you what. If you pick Hawaii, Trisha and I will pay for it,” Brooks said, referencing his wife, Trisha Yearwood.
The arena crowd roared.
Before he continued, Brooks joked: “Before we go back, is anybody else getting engaged tonight?”
Later, when Yearwood came out on stage and Brooks told her they were paying for a honeymoon, Yearwood congratulated Townsend — her new fiance was at the concession stand — and joked, “but nobody else can get engaged tonight.”
Later a security team ushered the newly engaged couple behind the scenes at the arena and took their information.
They didn’t see Brooks, but Bargley sent him a message through KOCO.
“Thank you, Garth, if you see this,” he said.
