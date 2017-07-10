Monday Mixer: Missouri’s ‘Gone Girl’ house is for sale and could be yours for $600,000

Going, going, ‘Gone’: Are you in the market for a house that played the unhappy home of a fictional murderer? Well, have we found a deal for you.
A Cape Girardeau, Mo., house featured in the 2014 film “Gone Girl” could be yours for the low, low price of $600,000.
A post on Realtor.com says the home was used for interior and exterior shots in the film and has been on the market since the spring.
The 3,336-foot home was built in 1993, features five bedrooms and six baths, and it’s loaded with “luxury perks, including vaulted ceilings, a sunroom, and fireplaces throughout.”
“Gone Girl” was directed by David Fincher, starred Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck, and was based on the bestselling thriller by KC writer Gillian Flynn.
The characters who never lived in the home didn’t have the happiest of lives, but that’s all make-believe, right?
In other Flynn news, the author recently was quoted in the Barnesville Herald Gazette as saying the Georgia town was a perfect stand in for Wind Gap, Missouri, the fictional setting of “Sharp Objects,” which is being adapted by HBO. The miniseries stars Patricia Clarkson, Elizabeth Perkins and Amy Adams.
▪ Exit, stage left; enter, stage right: One Kansas City actor is leaving Broadway’s Tony-nominated “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” but he’s being replaced another famous actor from this area.
Chris Cooper, the “Adaptation” Oscar winner who was nominated for a Tony for his role as Torvald Helmer, will be leaving the production July 23.
Taking his place will be Stephen McKinley Henderson. The KCK native appeared in two Oscar-nominated films in 2016: He had a brief appearance in “Manchester by the Sea,” and he starred alongside Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in “Fences.”
The play is now scheduled to run through January.
▪ Doubt truth to be a liar: HBO’s Bernie Madoff movie, “The Wizard of Lies,” is now available on digital download. The film features KC native Nathan Darrow, who recently appeared in the Heart of America’s three-week run of “Hamlet.” The film will be on Blu-ray and DVD in October.
▪ Welcome back: KC’s Dee Wallace, who appeared in “Cujo” and “E.T.” back in the day, is having a bit of a resurgence of late. She appears very briefly in this trailer for the horror film “Ayla” below.
▪ Runnin’ Rudd: In case you missed it, KC’s Paul Rudd was spotted with Benedict Cumberbatch running around Atlanta filming “Avengers: Infinity War.” More about his super jogging here.
Weekend report
▪ The Turnpike Troubadours unleashed a slew of songs about love, heartache and hard-earned life lessons Friday at the Uptown. Read Timothy Finn’s review here.
▪ OneRepublic opened its new tour Friday at Sprint Center. Read Bill Brownlee’s review here.
▪ More concert reviews can be found on Back to Rockville.
▪ B&B Theaters opened up its new ScreenPlay movie auditorium this weekend — you know, for kids. Read what it’s all about here.
Stuff to do
▪ Downtown Lawrence hosts “Salute! A Festival of Wine and Food” Thursday through Saturday. Prices vary. More info at salutewinefest.com.
▪ Comedian Janet Williams performs Friday and Saturday at Stanford’s Comedy Club. Tickets are $12-$35 through stanfordscomedyclub.com.
▪ Pianist Jose Andrew Mantano performs Sunday at Karbank 1900 Building. Tickets are $15-$25 through 1900bldg.com.
▪ “A Second Helping: The Church Basement Ladies Sequel” opens Thursday at Chestnut Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$28 through chestnutfinearts.com.
On the way
▪ Arcangel performs Friday at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. Tickets are $25-$150 through midlandkc.com.
▪ The Lacs perform Friday at Crossroads KC. Tickets are $25-$76.50 through crossroadskc.com.
▪ Flo Rida performs Saturday at KC Live. Tickets are $20 through powerandlightdistrict.com.
New this week
▪ Books: Bill Nye, “Everything All at Once”; Daniel Silva, “House of Spies”; Riley Sager, “Final Girls”; Linda Castillo, “Down a Dark Road”; Kathy Reichs, “Two Nights”; Znizie Clemmons, “What We Lose.” More here.
▪ Music: Neil Young, “Hitchhiker”; The Dears, “Times Infinity Volume Two”; Lucy Rose, “Something’s Changing”; Japanese Breakfast, “Soft Sounds from Another Planet”; Waxahatchee, “Out in the Storm.” More here.
▪ Movies: “War for the Planet of the Apes”; “Wish Upon.”
▪ Video: “The Fate of the Furious”; “Smurfs: The Lost Village”; “The Lost City of Z.” More here.
▪ Games: “Hunting Simulator.” More here.
