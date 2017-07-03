Monday Mixer: Tom Holland wants a Spider-Man/Ant-Man team-up with KC’s Paul Rudd

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” opens Thursday, and star Tom Holland tells Uproxx he’d love to do something with KC’s Paul Rudd someday.
“Paul Rudd is such a funny dude, super nice,” he said.
Nerds will recall the two appeared together in “Captain America: Civil War,” Holland as Spider-Man and Rudd as Ant-Man/Giant-Man.
“Ant-Man is so funny,” Holland went on. “I think a really mini Spider-Man could be so cool. Could you imagine like if you shrunk Spider-Man? I want to do a short. That's what I want to do. I want to do a 20-minute short with me and Paul Rudd.”
He even had a title for it: “The Bug Bros.”
Even though technically spiders aren’t bugs, let’s make it happen, Marvel.
▪ “American Idol” winner and Blue Springs native David Cook says his new single “Gimme Heartbreak” marks a new chapter in his musical life.
“I know it sounds really cliché to say it that way, but this all feels very different and it’s something I’m really excited about,” he told USA Today last week.
Cook says he and his band continue to evolve, but he hasn’t forgotten how he made it where he is now.
“I owe a lot to (‘American Idol’),” Cook said. “It hasn’t been so long that I’ve forgotten playing acoustic gigs in Kansas City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, to, like, five people just to make rent. You know, now I get to travel the world and put out singles. Just to be able to do something that I love to do and make a great living doing it, that’s all stuff I owe to that platform.”
▪ For a minute last week, it seemed like Patty Jenkins might be confirming she’d been hired to direct the “Wonder Woman” sequel but, alas, no.
During a Q&A at a Women in Film screening of the film, the Lawrence-raised Jenkins said, “I had an epiphany about Wonder Woman 2. I was like, you don’t have to do this. It doesn’t have to be a foregone conclusion that you do ‘Wonder Woman 2.’ But then as I was falling asleep I had an epiphany. I was like, ‘Wait a minute. You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting at the palm of your hand at this day and age — you can do whatever you want with them — are you crazy?’ And then I suddenly realized, it’s not more, it’s another movie. It’s its own movie. And it’s got to be great.”
Some took that to mean she’d be back. She later tweeted: “Hey All. Thanks for the excitement but that wasn't a confirmation. Just talking about ideas and hopes. But still excited and hopeful.”
As are we.
▪ Kansas City-born actress Dee Wallace reunited with her “E.T.” co-star Henry Thomas last week at the 43rd Saturn Awards.
Thomas, you’ll recall, played young Elliott and Wallace played his mom, Mary.
The two posed for pictures on the red carpet (more of a brick walkway, really), even though they were missing a movie family member: Drew Barrymore, who played Elliott’s younger sister Gertie in the film.
▪ KC-based comics writer Jason Aaron, who writes monthly adventures of Thor and Skywalker for Marvel Comics, told an interviewer for Salon that political themes are a tough line for him to walk.
“I don’t ever try to write stuff with an agenda in mind or try to preach to somebody or try to beat somebody over the head with my personal political leanings and opinions,” he said. “I pride myself on the fact that I do a lot of different kinds of stories and that I want the voices of those characters to sound like those characters and not my voice speaking through them.
That said, when I’m doing “Southern Bastards” or even with Marvel stuff, you want people to be emotionally invested in those characters,” he said. “I think to me now it seems more important than ever to do stories about hope, where we do see that the good guys can still win in the end.”
Aaron grew up in the South and gave his own take on the issue of the Confederate flag.
“Growing up in the South, you buy into this idea of being the rebels,” he said. “It feels like part of your identity. There’s something where you’re always kind of thumbing your nose at those city folk up north. I think I can understand in one respect how you can grow up in the South and you can look at the Stars and Bars as a white person and feel it represents that idea of being a rebel. Maybe you feel it does not represent a history of hate and violence. But you cannot have it both ways. You can’t wash that part away and embrace that symbol without acknowledging what it really means. The Confederate flag has no place flying over the state capital. It’s just time to let it go.”
▪ Comedian Paul Scheer shared his Instagrams with Vanity Fair last week, one of which showed him with KC’s Rob Riggle on a tank in Iraq. The image was shot during their USO tour stop earlier this year.
Gig guide
▪ Jill Scott performs Thursday at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. Tickets are $35-$129.50 through midlandkc.com.
▪ Turnpike Troubadours perform Friday at the Uptown Theater. Tickets are $30 through uptowntheater.com.
▪ Charlie Musselwhite performs Friday at Knuckleheads. Tickets are $20 through knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ Queen + Adam Lambert performs Sunday at Sprint Center. Tickets are $49.50-$175 through sprintcenter.com.
Stuff to do
▪ Noah Hawley, author of “Before the Fall” and the mastermind of FX TV shows “Legion” and “Fargo,” appears Thursday at Rainy Day Books. Details at rainydaybooks.com.
▪ The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art opens Pollock and Motherwell: Legends of Abstract Expressionism” Saturday. The exhibit is free. Details at nelnelson-atkins.org.
▪ Comedian Jim Breuer performs Sunday at VooDoo Lounge. Tickets are $25-$42.50 through voodookc.com.
New this week
▪ Books: Julie Garwood, “Wired”; Julie Ann Walker, “Fuel for Fire”; Steve Rushin, “Sting-Ray Afternoons”; John Connolly, “A Game of Ghosts.” More here.
▪ Music: Melvins, “A Walk with Love and Death”; Toro y Moi, “Boo Boo”; Haim, “Something to Tell You”; Broken Social Scene, “Hug of Thunder.” More here.
▪ Movies: “Spider-Man: Homecoming”; “The Big Sick.”
▪ Video: “The Zookeeper’s Wife”; “Pompeii.” More here.
David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese
