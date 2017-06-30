Jay-Z covers a lot of ground on his new album, “4:44,” his first in four years. But a lot of fans are focused on his words about infidelity.
Stargazing

June 30, 2017 1:09 PM

Did Jay-Z confess on ‘4:44’ to cheating on Beyoncé? Heads are exploding

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Jay-Z invites people into his relationship with Beyoncé on his new album “4:44” album – his first since 2013’s “Magna Carta... Holy Grail” — and fans are a little freaked out.

So. Much. Truth.

The elevator fight with Solange.

The cheating rumors.

He also takes a swipe at Kanye West, makes a personal revelation about his mom and surprises with a reference to his therapist.

But did we mention the cheating?

Fans listening to the title track, “4:44,” which he calls one of the “best songs” he’s ever written, hear an apology, his apparent response to Beyoncé’s visual album “Lemonade” which everyone heard as a wife calling out her cheating husband.

Jay-Z’s response?

“I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don't deserve you.”

Fan response: We knew it.

Um, does someone have Jay-Z’s back now?

Some fans are kinda confused because his wife performs on the same album where he allegedly confesses to cheating on her.

In the album’s opening track, “Kill Jay Z,” he talks about the infamous night in 2014 when Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, attacked him in an elevator, a fight people believe was instigated by those marital problems.

“You egged Solange on, knowin' all along all you had to say you was wrong,” he raps.

So then what about that girl with the good hair?

