Did Jay-Z confess on ‘4:44’ to cheating on Beyoncé? Heads are exploding

Jay-Z invites people into his relationship with Beyoncé on his new album “4:44” album – his first since 2013’s “Magna Carta... Holy Grail” — and fans are a little freaked out.
So. Much. Truth.
The elevator fight with Solange.
The cheating rumors.
He also takes a swipe at Kanye West, makes a personal revelation about his mom and surprises with a reference to his therapist.
jay-z wasted no time addressing the state of his relationship with kanye https://t.co/m7zNgn8W3j pic.twitter.com/fdUEgJMgJV— Genius (@Genius) June 30, 2017
Jay-Z is a lyrical genius. I love how he rapped about black enterprise and taboo topics in hip hop like homosexuality, therapy, etc.— ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ (@goddessyonce) June 30, 2017
But did we mention the cheating?
Jay z touched on a whole plethora of things on this album. All they heard was " jay z admitted he cheated on Beyonce" pic.twitter.com/9zSxpH7nms— AGAME (@A_GAME4Q) June 30, 2017
Fans listening to the title track, “4:44,” which he calls one of the “best songs” he’s ever written, hear an apology, his apparent response to Beyoncé’s visual album “Lemonade” which everyone heard as a wife calling out her cheating husband.
Jay-Z’s response?
“I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don't deserve you.”
Fan response: We knew it.
Me at Jay-Z right now after listening to his album and him confirming what we've been known about him cheating: pic.twitter.com/akxxThY0i4— Zesty Ice Kareem (@TheChocoOtter) June 30, 2017
Why y'all so caught up with Jay-Z cheating like y'all didn't believe it last year when Beyoncé said it? pic.twitter.com/VgCx7Jo1ou— JOY NAVON (@JoyNavon) June 30, 2017
Jay Z really cheated and now it all makes sense.— E (@esheikh_) June 30, 2017
pic.twitter.com/pyZt8AX36M
Jay-Z admitted to cheating on Beyoncé on a song she's featured on. Ain't enough forgiveness in the world that would make me do that. pic.twitter.com/2Od4zCn3gI— Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) June 30, 2017
The Beyhive when Jay-Z admitted to cheating on Beyonce pic.twitter.com/nnLdR6VxBJ— Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 30, 2017
Um, does someone have Jay-Z’s back now?
#444album the beehive at Jay-Z after he admitted to cheating on Beyonce pic.twitter.com/weAPzFZBJi— DKT (@darleneturner53) June 30, 2017
Jay-Z .... like, if he really did admit to cheating on Beyoncé on 4:44 the bey hive gon be like pic.twitter.com/dlspj5pox4— Switch The Coverage (@SwitchCoverage) June 30, 2017
the beyhive when they heard jay z admit to cheating on beyoncé on 4:44 pic.twitter.com/B5xLvh62qk— breanna. (@brexpk) June 30, 2017
Some fans are kinda confused because his wife performs on the same album where he allegedly confesses to cheating on her.
Jay-Z rapping about cheating on his wife and he's got her on the vocals for the track. I'm so confused lol pic.twitter.com/lseaEzVeWs— Cole Holloway (@cole_holloway) June 30, 2017
In the album’s opening track, “Kill Jay Z,” he talks about the infamous night in 2014 when Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, attacked him in an elevator, a fight people believe was instigated by those marital problems.
“You egged Solange on, knowin' all along all you had to say you was wrong,” he raps.
Solange: beats Jay Z in an elevator for cheating— Mrigank Tyagi (@TheMrigankTyagi) June 30, 2017
Y'all: nah
Beyoncé: says Jay cheated on Lemonade
Y'all: nah
Jay: "I cheated"
Y'all pic.twitter.com/R8lowVrAlw
So then what about that girl with the good hair?
Since Jay Z confirmed he was cheating in 4:44 and Lemonade was All truth Who is Becky with good Hair then pic.twitter.com/AbI0xmjia2— Saul (@saulacee) June 30, 2017
